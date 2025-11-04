Liberia: MOCI Clarifies Reports On U.S.$429k MIP Rehabilitation

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI) has dismissed recent reports suggesting that Commerce Minister, Mathaline Dargoseh, is under scrutiny for allegedly awarding a US$429,000 renovation contract for the Monrovia Industrial Park (MIP) without due process.

In a detailed statement issued over the weekend, the Ministry described the reports as "misleading and factually incorrect," clarifying that the MIP rehabilitation project remains in its planning and compliance stage and that no contract has yet been awarded.

"Contrary to the media report, no construction work has commenced at the Monrovia Industrial Park. The Ministry has only prepared the Expression of Interest (EOI) documents for publication in local newspapers on November 3, 2025, following approval from the Public Procurement and Concessions Commission (PPCC)," the statement noted.

The Monrovia Industrial Park--a long-standing industrial estate project--was established in February 1966 by an Act of the National Legislature, which expropriated over 1,100 acres of land between the Mesurado River Bridge and Gardnersville for industrial development.

Originally envisioned to host local and foreign manufacturers, the park has since suffered from massive encroachment, neglect, and poor maintenance, reducing its effective size to about 200 acres. Today, it is home to small and medium enterprises producing nails, flour, paint, oxygen, and steel rods.

In 2017, former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf issued an Administrative Regulation transferring oversight of the park from the National Investment Commission (NIC) to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, aiming to better align Liberia's industrial and trade policies.

Under the 2017 regulation, the MIP is governed by an Inter-Agency Advisory Board, comprising representatives from ten institutions--including the Ministries of Commerce, Finance, Justice, Public Works, Labor, the EPA, NIC, LRA, LIBA, and the Liberia Chamber of Commerce.

The Board is tasked with approving all financial and operational decisions related to the park, including infrastructure development, maintenance, and security.

According to MOCI, the new leadership inherited several recurring audit recommendations emphasizing that the MIP Fund should only be used for security, sanitation, and infrastructure, and that all expenditures must receive Board approval before implementation.

Responding to persistent complaints from park tenants over deplorable infrastructure, lack of security, and poor sanitation, the Ministry convened an emergency Board meeting in early October 2025.

The first meeting on October 14 failed to reach quorum, but a follow-up on October 22 did--leading to the Board's unanimous approval of a US$429,009 operational budget for the final quarter of the fiscal year.

The funds, the Ministry said, are earmarked for urgent rehabilitation activities, including construction and furnishing of a new MIP office building; Renovation of the existing administrative office; Erection of perimeter fencing and security gates; Recruitment of security guards; Garbage removal and sanitation improvements, and installation of signboards for visibility and land resurvey.

Nine of ten Board members, or their accredited representatives, signed the resolution endorsing the budget--meeting the legal quorum required under Section 5.2 of the governing regulation.

Following the Board's decision, the Ministry said it formally wrote to the PPCC for clearance to begin procurement. The PPCC granted "No Objection" status on October 30, 2025, specifying procedures and timelines.

However, MOCI clarified that the process has not advanced beyond the planning phase.

"All procurement activities remain at the compliance stage," the Ministry emphasized. "The Ministry has acted strictly within the law and under the supervision of the Inter-Agency Advisory Board."

The Ministry also addressed claims that unauthorized individuals had attended the October 22 meeting or signed the resolution on behalf of key agencies.

"All invitations were addressed to the heads of the respective institutions. Some officials attended with their designated representatives. No member institution has disputed the validity of its representative's signature," the statement read.

While the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning did not have a representative at the session, MOCI maintained that this did not invalidate the decision, since the Board regulation requires only seven members for quorum, not specific institutional representation.

The Ministry urged journalists and civil society organizations to independently verify the status of the project by visiting the site.

"We invite all media institutions to visit the Monrovia Industrial Park and confirm that no construction is ongoing," MOCI said. "Responsible and accurate reporting is essential to maintaining public trust and supporting Liberia's industrial transformation agenda."

MOCI reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, accountability, and the rule of law, stressing that the MIP rehabilitation is part of broader efforts to revitalize Liberia's industrial sector, attract investment, and create jobs.

"Our focus is to restore the Monrovia Industrial Park to its original purpose--as a catalyst for local manufacturing and economic growth," the statement concluded.

The Monrovia Industrial Park remains a critical component of Liberia's industrialization strategy, envisioned as a hub for domestic production and job creation.

Analysts note that while the country has made strides in trade reform, poor infrastructure, weak industrial planning, and limited access to energy continue to stifle growth.

Experts argue that the current rehabilitation effort--if properly managed--could revitalize small and medium manufacturers, attract foreign investors, and reduce dependency on imports.

However, they caution that transparency and adherence to procurement laws will be vital to restoring public confidence and ensuring that the project delivers tangible benefits to Liberia's struggling industrial base.