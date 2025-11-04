In what observers describe as a major diplomatic triumph for Morocco, the United Nations Security Council on Friday adopted Resolution 2697 (2025), reaffirming international support for the Autonomy Initiative for the Sahara proposed by the Kingdom of Morocco.

The resolution--passed last week with broad consensus among Council members--positions Morocco's autonomy plan as the "only serious and credible basis" for achieving a lasting political solution to the decades-old Western Sahara dispute. Many believe that the resolution strengthens international consensus around King Mohammed VI's Vision.

Analysts say the adoption of the resolution underscores the strategic and consistent diplomacy of the King, whose approach to the Sahara question has blended patience, legal rigor, and a developmental vision for the region.

"His Majesty has demonstrated a remarkable sense of foresight and balance," said a senior Moroccan diplomat in New York following the vote. "Through realism, restraint, and persistence, he has transformed what was once a divisive regional issue into a global model of political pragmatism and development-led peace."

The resolution, Moroccan officials note, reaffirms that the autonomy proposal--first presented by Morocco to the United Nations in April 2007--remains the cornerstone of international consensus, backed by numerous UN member states, including major global powers and African partners.

For nearly two decades, Morocco's Autonomy Plan has sought to reconcile the region's aspirations with national sovereignty by granting significant self-governing powers under Moroccan territorial integrity.

Resolution 2697 (2025) marks the culmination of years of diplomatic engagement, dialogue, and coalition-building led personally by King Mohammed VI. "This outcome confirms the correctness and consistency of the royal vision," said a Moroccan foreign affairs analyst in Rabat. "Realism has triumphed over ideological rigidity, and cooperation has prevailed over confrontation."

The Security Council's vote reflects growing alignment among global actors that Morocco's proposal offers the most practical and durable framework for resolving one of Africa's longest-running territorial disputes.

Boldness with Patience

Observers describe the King's strategy as one defined by boldness in decision-making and patience in implementation--a balance that has helped Morocco weather diplomatic pressures while steadily consolidating support for its position.

"His Majesty has chosen the quiet strength of law, legitimacy, and development," said a political commentator in Monrovia on Monday, November 3. "He understands that time consecrates truth. Rather than resorting to brinkmanship, Morocco built credibility through consistency."

That combination of strategic calm and visionary leadership has, according to diplomats, allowed Morocco to anchor the Sahara question not in confrontation but in the logic of international law, regional cooperation, and socio-economic transformation.

Beyond diplomacy, Morocco has complemented its international engagement with large-scale investments in its Southern Provinces, turning the Sahara into a hub of infrastructure, renewable energy, and human development.

Since the launch of the New Development Model for the Southern Provinces in 2015, projects worth billions of dollars have transformed cities such as Laayoune, Dakhla, and Smara into thriving centers of trade, education, and renewable energy production.

The development agenda includes solar and wind energy complexes, modern ports like Dakhla Atlantic, industrial logistics hubs, and upgraded road networks linking the Sahara to the rest of Morocco and West Africa.

"These initiatives reflect Morocco's commitment not only to sovereignty but to shared prosperity," said a UN observer. "The transformation of the Sahara into a dynamic regional economy shows that the Autonomy Plan is not an abstract political idea--it's already a lived reality."

Historical Context: A Long Road to Recognition

The Western Sahara issue traces back to the end of Spanish colonial rule in 1975, when Morocco reasserted its historical claim over the territory through the Green March, led by King Hassan II. Despite decades of diplomatic negotiations under UN auspices, no final settlement has been reached, but the international community has increasingly favored a negotiated, autonomy-based solution rather than a referendum.

Over the past decade, more than 30 countries have opened consulates in Laayoune and Dakhla, signaling growing recognition of Moroccan sovereignty and investment confidence in the region.

Resolution 2697 (2025) further consolidates this trajectory, effectively affirming that autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty represents the only realistic path forward.

A Vision That Shaped History

For Morocco, the Security Council's endorsement represents more than a diplomatic success--it is validation of a royal vision that fused political wisdom with development-driven legitimacy.

"The world now recognizes what Morocco has always known," declared a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. "That the bold, patient, and unifying vision of His Majesty King Mohammed VI has turned a complex challenge into a model of peace, progress, and regional stability."

From patience to progress, from vision to reality, the Moroccan Sahara today stands as both a symbol of unity and a blueprint for regional development, embodying what many diplomats describe as "a victory for realism, peace, and Africa's future."