Sudan: Int'l Outcry Over North Darfur Atrocities As U.S. Push for Sudan Ceasefire

El Fasher / Cairo / Washington D.C. / Doha / Istanbul — Global concern is mounting as world leaders, diplomats, and UN officials call for an urgent halt to the violence in North Darfur's capital of El Fasher, where civilians remain trapped under the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). Following the RSF's capture of a Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) base last week, reports have emerged of mass killings, sexual violence, ethnic attacks, and starvation.

Diplomatic efforts also intensified during the week. Following meetings in Cairo, US presidential adviser on Arab and African affairs, Massad Boulos reported that both parties had responded to a Washington-backed ceasefire proposal for either a three- or nine-month humanitarian truce, complete with monitoring and supply routes on Sunday.

Meetings included consultations with the Arab League's Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, and Qatari officials, emphasising the urgent need to protect civilians, establish humanitarian corridors, and lay the groundwork for a comprehensive political process in Sudan.

Speaking at the Second World Summit for Social Development in Qatar's capital of Doha today, UN Secretary-General António Guterres condemned the violence as "appalling" and demanded accountability, calling on both the SAF and the RSF to reach an immediate settlement.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"It is clear that we need a ceasefire in Sudan," Guterres said. "We need to stop this carnage that is absolutely intolerable", he added. Guterres went on to warn that Sudan's unity and territorial integrity were at stake.

France also condemned the RSF for what it described as ethnically motivated atrocities, including executions, massacres, rape, looting, kidnapping, and forced displacement. French Foreign Minister Jean Noel Barrot called for an immediate ceasefire yesterday, warning that tens of thousands of civilians were in grave danger following the fall of the city.

UN officials in New York have repeatedly raised the alarm. During a press briefing yesterday, spokesperson Farhan Haq said civilians are unable to flee the city, and that hundreds, including aid workers, were killed on October 30 and again on November 3.

He condemned RSF obstruction of humanitarian assistance and demanded unrestricted aid access alongside an immediate halt to hostilities.

Regional and Muslim-majority states added their voices to the international outcry. Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani denounced the atrocities and urged a political solution that safeguards Sudan's sovereignty at the Second World Summit for Social Development, earlier today.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Legal Affairs Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared that no one with a conscience could remain silent, in his opening remarks of during the 41st session of the Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation in Istanbul, yesterday.

Malaysia joined the international outcry in a post on X (formerly Twitter), yesterday. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said: "Reports of atrocities, mass killings and large-scale displacement across the country are deeply alarming... The violence against civilians constitutes a clear breach of international law."

He added that Malaysia "calls on all parties to the conflict to exercise maximum restraint" and stressed the need to guarantee "safe and unimpeded delivery of humanitarian assistance... Malaysia stands in solidarity with the people of Sudan."