Sudan: DNHR At ACHPR 85th Session - Report Launch & High-Level Advocacy On Darfur

The Darfur Network for Human Rights (DNHR) successfully concluded its participation in the 85th Ordinary Session of the African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights (ACHPR). The engagement served as a critical platform to elevate the escalating crisis in North Darfur and officially launch DNHR's new investigative report, Every Day Bombs, Hunger, and Loss of Life: Accounts of Forgotten Victims in North Darfur.

Why DNHR Elevated the Crisis at ACHPR

With attacks intensifying across El Fasher and surrounding areas, DNHR's delegation traveled to Banjul with three clear objectives to urgently address the protection gap in North Darfur:

Present Verified Evidence:

To share verified evidence of systematic attacks on civilian populations, including on Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps, hospitals, and markets. Center Survivor Testimony: To integrate direct testimonies from survivors into regional human rights advocacy efforts.

To integrate direct testimonies from survivors into regional human rights advocacy efforts. Engage Mechanisms: To press ACHPR mechanisms on immediate civilian protection, guaranteed humanitarian access, and establishing a clear path toward accountability.

Key Findings and Voices from the Field

DNHR's report and accompanying side event highlighted the brutal reality on the ground. The session included a powerful screening of "Voices from Darfur"--short testimonies that gave regional decision-makers direct insight into the victims' experiences.

The core findings presented in the report detail a widespread campaign of violence against civilians:

Indiscriminate Attacks:

Frequent and indiscriminate shelling and repeated strikes targeting civilian sites. Weaponization of Starvation: The systematic use of sieges and blocked access, intentionally employing starvation as a weapon of war.

The systematic use of sieges and blocked access, intentionally employing starvation as a weapon of war. Mass Displacement and Vulnerability: Widespread forced displacement, where women and children disproportionately bear the brunt of violence and deprivation.

Widespread forced displacement, where women and children disproportionately bear the brunt of violence and deprivation. Risks Along Displacement Routes: Ongoing grave risks, including extortion and pervasive sexual violence, facing those fleeing conflict.

High-Level Engagement with Commissioners

To ensure DNHR's findings translated into urgent action, the delegation held targeted meetings with key members of the Commission:

Event Highlights and Expert Contributions

The side event and report launch, held in Press Room 4, provided a concise briefing on the patterns of human rights violations and the significant protection gap facing IDPs. The discussion featured essential contributions from human rights experts:

Mohammed Adam Hassan, Executive Director, DNHR:

Provided an authoritative situational overview and outlined critical accountability asks. Mohammed Badawi, Director of Monitoring & Documentation, ACJPS: Discussed the crucial role of independent documentation, particularly under conditions of shrinking civic space.

Discussed the crucial role of independent documentation, particularly under conditions of shrinking civic space. Priscilla Yagu Shalom Ciesay, WAVE-Gambia & DNHR Board: Shared lessons learned from The Gambia's transitional justice experience and emphasized the importance of survivor-centred approaches.

Urgent Asks to the ACHPR

DNHR concluded its advocacy by issuing a clear, three-point call for action to the African Commission:

Immediate Protection: Implement urgent and practical protection measures for civilians in El Fasher and across all of North Darfur. Unhindered Humanitarian Access: Secure unhindered humanitarian access and provide practical, time-bound guarantees for aid corridors to prevent further starvation. Accountability: Support independent investigations and ensure accountability for all attacks on civilians, medical facilities, and IDP camps.

"The people of Darfur cannot be asked to wait for safety. Protection and access must be delivered now." -- DNHR

Resources