Zimbabwe: Improve Our Welfare or We Leave - Nurses Tell Government

NURSES have bluntly told government to improve their welfare to avoid growing discontent and a mass exodus of medical practitioners seeking better opportunities abroad.

Medical practitioners have been at loggerheads with the government, bemoaning low salaries, which are coupled with poor working conditions that have driven the majority out of public health institutions.

Addressing the annual general meeting in Masvingo recently, Zimbabwe Nurses Association (ZINA) president Enock Dongo told Deputy Minister of Health and Child Welfare Sleiman Kwidini that government should take care of the workforce to avoid strikes.

"Our covenant is that we do not engage in strike. Strike is the last resort. We should not be pushed to that limit. So when you hear us complaining it would be so that nurses receive meaningful salaries. If they get enough salaries they forget about going on strike," said Dongo.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Health professionals have been leaving the country in droves, in the process affecting service delivery in public hospitals.

Dongo said 4 000 nurses have applied to government for verification as they attempt to leave the country.

"We have a very topical issue of verification which was supposed to be given by the Nurses Council, is not being given right now. Power has been taken by the Ministry. Legally Ministry does not have the power to withhold a letter of good standing, but it is still doing that.

"Letter of good standing is supposed to be given so that one can go wherever he wants. If I have done anything wrong just write rather than withholding it. We have more than 4 000 verification applications by nurses is because of poor working conditions and salaries.

"We do not even aim to go outside the country. All the nurses here are very patriotic," added Dongo.