Zimbabwe: Improve Our Welfare or We Leave - Nurses Tell Government

5 November 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

NURSES have bluntly told government to improve their welfare to avoid growing discontent and a mass exodus of medical practitioners seeking better opportunities abroad.

Medical practitioners have been at loggerheads with the government, bemoaning low salaries, which are coupled with poor working conditions that have driven the majority out of public health institutions.

Addressing the annual general meeting in Masvingo recently, Zimbabwe Nurses Association (ZINA) president Enock Dongo told Deputy Minister of Health and Child Welfare Sleiman Kwidini that government should take care of the workforce to avoid strikes.

"Our covenant is that we do not engage in strike. Strike is the last resort. We should not be pushed to that limit. So when you hear us complaining it would be so that nurses receive meaningful salaries. If they get enough salaries they forget about going on strike," said Dongo.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Health professionals have been leaving the country in droves, in the process affecting service delivery in public hospitals.

Dongo said 4 000 nurses have applied to government for verification as they attempt to leave the country.

"We have a very topical issue of verification which was supposed to be given by the Nurses Council, is not being given right now. Power has been taken by the Ministry. Legally Ministry does not have the power to withhold a letter of good standing, but it is still doing that.

"Letter of good standing is supposed to be given so that one can go wherever he wants. If I have done anything wrong just write rather than withholding it. We have more than 4 000 verification applications by nurses is because of poor working conditions and salaries.

"We do not even aim to go outside the country. All the nurses here are very patriotic," added Dongo.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.