South Sudan: Hunger and Malnutrition Deepen As Conflict and Access Constraints Persist in South Sudan

Juba, South Sudan — The United Nations today warned that South Sudan continues to face a severe food and nutrition crisis, which is threatening to deteriorate further unless urgent humanitarian action is mounted. The latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) report, released today, projects that over half of the population--approximately 7.56 million people--will face crisis or worse levels of hunger during the 2026 lean season (April to July). Additionally, more than two million children are expected to suffer from acute malnutrition during this period.

Food insecurity is widespread and deepening in parts of the country. Of greatest concern are some 28,000 people living in Luakpiny/Nasir and Fangak counties facing Catastrophic (IPC Phase 5) levels of hunger. The southern parts of Luakpiny/Nasir County are at a risk of famine in a plausible worst-case scenario of persisting conflict and access restrictions amid flooding and disease outbreaks.

The high levels of hunger continue to be driven by various factors, including escalating conflict, widespread displacement, humanitarian access constraints, economic crisis, climatic shocks, and the erosion of coping capacities within communities. These elements are collectively creating a complex web of vulnerability. In contrast, the food security situation has slightly improved in counties where peace has been maintained.

"The hunger we are witnessing in South Sudan partly stems from disrupted agricultural seasons and agri-food systems that are sufficient to meet the country's food needs," said Meshack Malo, FAO Representative in South Sudan. "Achieving lasting peace and revitalizing agri-food systems are essential to ending hunger. When fields are cultivated and markets are restored, families will reclaim their dignity."

Humanitarian access remains one of the most critical challenges currently. In many areas across the country, insecurity, looting, poor roads, and flooding have isolated entire communities for months. This situation is preventing life-saving support from reaching those most in need and is exacerbating their vulnerability.

"This is an alarming trajectory," said Mary-Ellen McGroarty, WFP's Country Director in South Sudan. "The persistent high levels of hunger are deeply troubling. In counties where peace has held, and actors have consistent access, as well as resources, people have taken the first steps towards recovery. While this progress is encouraging, it is crucial that we sustain the momentum to ensure lasting positive change across all affected communities."

An unprecedented six counties are also projected to hit the most critical levels of acute malnutrition in 2026, primarily because of conflict-driven displacement and restricted access to food, nutrition, water and health services, and a spreading cholera outbreak. A total of 2.1 million children under five and 1.1 million mothers are at risk of acute malnutrition by June 2026.

"This analysis paints a very worrying picture, with persistent high levels of severe malnutrition for the youngest children. These children are not to blame for the factors that have caused displacement and closure of nutrition sites. Safe access and continuity of life-saving health and nutrition services to all affected areas are critical and urgent," said UNICEF country representative, Noala Skinner.

While emphasizing the critical need for unimpeded humanitarian access in South Sudan, humanitarian agencies warn that the window to act is rapidly closing, and the time to respond is now. Urgent and sustained support is essential to save lives, protect livelihoods, and prevent the situation from deteriorating into a deeper humanitarian crisis.