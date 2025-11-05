Africa: Over 738,000 Somalis to Benefit From World Bank Supported Initiative for Jobs, Social Protection, and Climate Resilience

press release

Nairobi — An estimated 123,000 households (about 738,000 Somalis), will receive regular and emergency cash transfers, youth employment support, and conditional cash for health and education, after the World Bank's Board of Executive Directors approved the Building Opportunities and Outcomes in Social Protection and Youth Employment Project (BOOST-You).

"BOOST-You is a testament to Somalia's commitment to building resilient institutions and creating real opportunities for its youth and vulnerable population," said Hideki Matsunaga, World Bank Country Manager for Somalia. "It will build on the success of the government's flagship 'Baxnaano' social protection programme, helping to reinforce the social contract between the state and its citizens and lay the foundation for inclusive growth and peace."

By 2029, the project aims to create 28,000 jobs for youth, including 16,800 for women, and strengthen adaptive delivery systems by improving the Unified Social Registry and undertaking a National Socio-economic Survey, covering 12 million people. The $112 million Investment Policy Financing (IPF) is funded by the International Development Association (IDA*) for $100 million, The Somalia Multi-Partner Fund (MPF) for $10 million and $2 Million from the Global Shield Financing Facility (GSFF).

The project is a milestone in Somalia's transition journey from humanitarian-led responses to a more sustainable and government-led social protection system. It will build on the achievements of the Shock Responsive Safety Net for Human Capital, the first to establish direct government implementation for youth employment as well as health and nutrition co-responsibility cash transfers. It will scale productivity by fostering inclusive and sustainable jobs for today and tomorrow through investment in human capital, while strengthening long-term resilience to climate-induced and other shocks.

"BOOST-You is a milestone in addressing Somalia's high rates of youth unemployment and inactivity," said Ali Qureshi, Task Team Leader and Senior Social Protection Specialist. "It is directly advancing our shared objectives of expanding social protection coverage, fostering inclusive job creation, and building resilience to climate and other shocks, by investing in people, strengthening national systems, and supporting government-led solutions."

The project is embedded in Somalia's Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs, with strong governance, monitoring, and citizen engagement mechanisms, aimed at strengthening the relationship between the Somali state and its citizens, by delivering essential services transparently and equitably. It also aligns humanitarian and development efforts, leveraging on collaboration with the Somalia Multi-Partner Fund and other partners.

*The World Bank's International Development Association (IDA), established in 1960, helps the world's poorest countries by providing grants and low to zero-interest loans for projects and programs that boost economic growth, reduce poverty, and improve poor people's lives. IDA is one of the largest sources of assistance for the world's 78 poorest countries, 40 of which are in Africa. Resources from IDA bring positive change to the 1.3 billion people who live in IDA countries. Since 1960, IDA has provided $563 billion to 116 countries. Annual commitments have increased steadily and averaged about $34.5 billion over the last three years (FY22-FY24), with about 70 percent going to Africa. Learn more online: IDA.worldbank.org. #IDAworks

Contacts:

In Nairobi: Lydia Gachungi (Lgachungi@worldbank.org)

In Washington: Daniella Van Leggelo Padilla (dvanleggelo@worldbank.org)