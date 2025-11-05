Kenya: Media Council Calls for Action Against Crimes Targeting Women in Journalism

NAKURU, Kenya, November 3, 2025 -- The Media Council of Kenya (MCK), in collaboration with key media stakeholders, has issued an urgent call to end impunity for crimes committed against female journalists in the country.

Speaking in Nakuru during the commemoration of the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists, themed "Artificial Intelligence-Facilitated Gender-Based Violence Against Female Journalists," MCK Chief Executive Officer David Omwoyo expressed frustration over the continued attacks on journalists despite ongoing efforts to combat impunity.

"This is not a day of celebration but a day of protest. Despite efforts to combat impunity, crimes continue. In 2025, we recorded 92 cases, down from 130 in 2024, with 70 percent involving men, 19 percent women, and 11 percent mixed gender," Omwoyo said.

The MCK CEO called for collaboration with technology companies to strengthen content moderation, prosecute perpetrators, enforce digital laws, and improve case documentation, noting that such measures would help curb the rising number of crimes targeting journalists.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"I urge a government-led, multi-stakeholder alliance to strengthen regulatory frameworks, deploy digital safety tools, drive legal reforms, expand training, and establish peer-support networks for women journalists," he added.

Information and Communication Secretary Temesi Mukani emphasized the need for collective action to combat impunity and ensure accountability through the prosecution of offenders.

"Combating impunity for crimes against journalists requires collective accountability. Allegations of attacks, whether online or offline, must be thoroughly investigated and prosecuted where evidence exists. Impunity emboldens offenders and undermines media freedom," he said.