Kenya: Govt to Clear Sh7.7bn Varsity Staff Pay Arrears in Phases, Mbadi

Nairobi — The government will settle the outstanding Sh7.76 billion owed to public university staff under the 2017-2021 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) in phases over the next three years, Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi has said.

Appearing before the National Assembly Education Committee, Mbadi said the State has so far disbursed Sh8.6 billion toward the deal, Sh6.6 billion in the 2019/20 financial year and Sh2 billion in 2021/22.

He told lawmakers that the total cost of implementing the CBA stands at Sh16.57 billion, inclusive of pension liabilities, following a March 2025 Court of Appeal ruling that upheld an earlier Employment and Labour Relations Court decision compelling full implementation.

Mbadi, who was accompanied by Education CS Julius Migos Ogamba, reaffirmed the government's commitment to honouring lawful obligations, maintaining fiscal discipline, and promoting industrial harmony in the education sector.