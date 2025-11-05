Kenya: Govt Exploring Investment Pathways for Kenyans in Diaspora to Send Money Home

5 November 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The government is empowering Kenyans in the diaspora to thrive and contribute to national growth.

President William Ruto says the government has streamlined diaspora services, reduced passport processing time from three months to just three days for those with job offers, and is facilitating their travel to take up these opportunities.

The President further said that to safeguard Kenyan workers, more than 600 rogue labour agencies have been deregistered adding that deployment is now limited to countries with formal bilateral labour agreements with Kenya.

He further announced that the government is also pursuing new agreements to secure skilled and professional job opportunities for Kenyans abroad, enabling our youth to access better-paying roles, gain advanced skills, and bring valuable experience back home.

At the same time, the government is exploring ways to make it cheaper and easier for Kenyans to send money home and creating more investment pathways, including through instruments such as the proposed diaspora bond, to strengthen their contribution to our economy.

The President spoke in Doha, Qatar when he engaged the Kenyan diaspora community on the sidelines of the United Nations Social Development Summit.

