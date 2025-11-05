Africa: The Inaugural Africa Biodiversity Summit Opens With a Call to Protect the Continent's Natural Heritage and Ecological Sovereignty

The African Union Commission (AUC), through its Directorate of Sustainable Environment and Blue Economy, officially opened the Inaugural Africa Biodiversity Summit at the Royal Aria Convention Centre in Gaborone, Botswana. The opening of the technical session, held 2-3 November 2025, brought together delegates from AU Member States, Regional Economic Communities (RECs), United Nations agencies, research institutions, development partners, civil society, and youth organizations.

Held under the theme "Leveraging Biodiversity for Africa's Prosperity" the summit's significance lies in elevating biodiversity from a conservation issue to a strategic development priority, aligning with the African Union's Agenda 2063 vision of a prosperous, climate-resilient Africa. The summit puts into perspective the triple planetary crisis of biodiversity loss, climate change, and pollution, and emphasizes Africa's rich natural heritage as a driver of socio-economic transformation.

The meeting marks a defining moment in Africa's collective commitment to safeguard its biodiversity as the foundation of its development, sovereignty, and climate resilience. Delivering the opening statement, Mr. Harsen Nyambe, Director of Sustainable Environment and Blue Economy at the African Union Commission, underscored the urgency of united action to preserve Africa's natural wealth.

"Africa's ecosystems; from the rainforests of the Congo Basin to the deserts of the Sahara are not merely landscapes; they are lifelines," Mr. Nyambe said. "They sustain livelihoods, regulate our climate, and hold deep cultural and spiritual value. Protecting them is not an option; it is our obligation to future generations."

He emphasized that the technical session represents the convergence of science, policy, and innovation, calling on experts to craft actionable solutions grounded in African science, indigenous knowledge, and continental cooperation. "This is where data must inform decisions and innovation must drive solutions. We must harness the power of African science and regional cooperation to shape strategies that influence not only our continent, but the global biodiversity agenda," he added.

Mr. Nyambe reaffirmed the AUC's commitment to the African Union Biodiversity Strategy, the African Green Stimulus Programme, and the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, stressing that biodiversity must be mainstreamed across all sectors, from agriculture and infrastructure to finance and education.

Speaking on behalf of the Permanent Representatives Committee (PRC), H.E. Ambassador Miguel César Domingos Bembe, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Angola to the African Union and UNECA, and Chairperson of the PRC, echoed the call for unity in protecting Africa's ecological heritage.

"Defending biodiversity is also defending the sovereignty of our peoples, the food security of our communities, and the prosperity of future generations," Ambassador Bembe stated. "It is both a political and moral act of affirming our right to sustainable development achieved with our own resources, our own capacities, and in harmony with nature."

Ambassador Bembe extended appreciation to the Government and People of Botswana for hosting the Summit, commending Botswana as a land of vast savannas and abundant wildlife, where harmony between humanity and nature serves as an inspiration to the entire continent.He further noted that the discussions held in Gaborone would lay the groundwork for Africa's shared vision on biodiversity governance."This is not merely a technical meeting; it is a space of shared vision and responsibility. The ideas and recommendations developed here will define the direction of Africa's commitment to conservation and sustainable use of biodiversity in the decades ahead," he said.

Officially opening the technical segment of the summit, Mr. Boatametse Modukanele, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Environment and Tourism of Botswana, expressed Botswana's pride in hosting the historic gathering.

"This technical session is where science meets policy, where we turn evidence into action," he said. "We must be bold enough to translate technical knowledge into policies that work, budgets that prioritize nature, and partnerships that deliver results."

He highlighted Africa's leadership through initiatives such as the African Union Green Recovery Action Plan, the Pan-African Great Green Wall Initiative, and the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, stressing that the real test lies in implementation. "Our frameworks must translate into tangible impacts in our communities, restored ecosystems, protected species, and sustainable livelihoods," he concluded.

The opening of the Technical Segment of the First Africa Biodiversity Summit sets the stage for the development of an African Leaders Gaborone Declaration on Biodiversity, a continental roadmap that will guide Africa's collective engagement in global biodiversity dialogues.

As Africa moves from policy to implementation, the Summit reaffirms a shared vision: to protect the continent's biodiversity not only as a natural treasure, but as a cornerstone of Africa's identity, resilience, and sustainable future.

Building a Stronger Maputo Convention: A Living Instrument for Africa's Environmental Future

During the technical segment of the biodiversity summit, delegates also reflected on the First Conference of Parties to Maputo Convention on Nature and Natural Resources (Maputo COP1), where they emphasized the urgent need to revitalize the Maputo Convention as a dynamic, adaptable legal framework for Africa's environmental governance and sustainable development. The segment further stressed the crucial need of strengthening the Convention for aligning with Agenda 2063, national priorities, and global climate and biodiversity targets.

The ministerial and the heads of state sessions of the First Africa Biodiversity Summit are set to be held from 4-5 November 2025.

About the Africa Biodiversity Summit

The Africa Biodiversity Summit is convened by the African Union Commission under the leadership of the Directorate of Sustainable Environment and Blue Economy. The Summit serves as a continental platform for aligning Africa's priorities under the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework and advancing the African Union Biodiversity Strategy. It aims to mobilize evidence-based policies, financing, and partnerships to promote biodiversity conservation, ecosystem restoration, and sustainable use of natural resources.