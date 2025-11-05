Mozambique: Road Budgeted At 4.3 Million Dollars Inaugurated in Matola

Matola — The Mozambican Minister of Transport and Logistics, João Matlombe, on Monday inaugurated a 2.35 kilometre road connecting Khongolote neighborhood, in the southern Matola Municipality, to the country's main north-south highway (EN1).

The road, which is part of the MOVE Project, was budgeted at over 278 million meticais (4.3 million US dollars, at the current exchange rate) disbursed by the World Bank.

According to the minister, speaking during the inauguration, the road is intended to improve mobility, accessibility, and urban safety in the Matola metropolitan area, since it also has drainage systems, vertical and horizontal signage, sidewalks, speed bumps, public lighting, and a safe pedestrian bay.

"This road represents a government commitment to urban development, facilitating the movement of people and goods. This is not just an engineering project. It is a concrete response to the aspirations of a more accessible, safe, and fair country. It is the bridge to school, employment, markets, and essential services', he said.

The minister highlighted that the improved public lighting and increased pedestrian traffic along the road will contribute to reducing crime rates.

"With this road, a safer environment is created. Areas that were previously dark and isolated become protected circulation spaces, decreasing crime and increasing citizen confidence,' he said.

Matlombe also highlighted that the road was built according to quality standards, guaranteeing greater durability and reduced maintenance costs, calling on the public to "value the importance of civic responsibility in preserving public assets.'

"The next step will be to organize and expand the public transport offer, in order to ensure maximum use of the road', he said. He called on the municipality to prioritize internal routes and improve the management of its fleets, in order to ensure affordable fares.

For his part, the mayor of Matola, Júlio Parruque, said the road means that the local government is committed to improving roads and traffic flow, at a moment when "Matola has over 900 kilometers of road network, of which only 30 per cent are paved.'

The public welcomed the infrastructure, stating that the road will facilitate local mobility, reduce congestion, and strengthen economic activity. "Increased lighting and pedestrian traffic contribute to greater community safety', a source said.