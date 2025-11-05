Africa's Climate Duties Are Binding, Key to Sustainable Dev't - Prof. Mbengue

Addis Ababa — Professor Makane Mbengue, the African Union's External Counsel at the International Court of Justice, underscored that African states' rights and duties in the fight against global warming can no longer be treated as mere political aspirations.

In his view, the responsibilities to address climate-driven challenges are binding obligations, indispensable to safeguarding the continent's sovereign right to sustainable development.

Speaking at the Post-Advisory Opinion Workshop on the International Court of Justice's (ICJ) ruling regarding states' obligations on climate change, Professor Mbengue on Monday underscored the rights and duties of states in confronting global warming.

The discussions focused on interpreting the ICJ opinion through an African lens and identifying pathways for its implementation across national and regional frameworks.

He stressed the need to differentiate countries' capabilities, interpretation and application of climate obligation are vital principles for intergenerational equity to benefit the recent and future generations.

Legal counsel of the African Union, Professor Hajer Gueldich stressed that states have legal obligations, not just political commitments, to protect the climate system for current and future generations as the implications are profound on the continent which only contributes 3.8% to the global emissions.

The professor further stated that the continent has been the center of chaos resulting from drought, food insecurity, displacement and loss of biodiversity, requiring states to abide by legal principles on fighting climate change.

"The court's opinion reinforces Africa's long-standing position that climate action must be prompted in justice, equity and sharing responsibility," she added.

The workshop brought together representatives from AU member states, legal counsels, and climate law experts, it was learnt.