Africa's Climate Duties Are Binding, Key to Sustainable Dev't - Prof. Mbengue

4 November 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Professor Makane Mbengue, the African Union's External Counsel at the International Court of Justice, underscored that African states' rights and duties in the fight against global warming can no longer be treated as mere political aspirations.

In his view, the responsibilities to address climate-driven challenges are binding obligations, indispensable to safeguarding the continent's sovereign right to sustainable development.

Speaking at the Post-Advisory Opinion Workshop on the International Court of Justice's (ICJ) ruling regarding states' obligations on climate change, Professor Mbengue on Monday underscored the rights and duties of states in confronting global warming.

The discussions focused on interpreting the ICJ opinion through an African lens and identifying pathways for its implementation across national and regional frameworks.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He stressed the need to differentiate countries' capabilities, interpretation and application of climate obligation are vital principles for intergenerational equity to benefit the recent and future generations.

Legal counsel of the African Union, Professor Hajer Gueldich stressed that states have legal obligations, not just political commitments, to protect the climate system for current and future generations as the implications are profound on the continent which only contributes 3.8% to the global emissions.

The professor further stated that the continent has been the center of chaos resulting from drought, food insecurity, displacement and loss of biodiversity, requiring states to abide by legal principles on fighting climate change.

"The court's opinion reinforces Africa's long-standing position that climate action must be prompted in justice, equity and sharing responsibility," she added.

The workshop brought together representatives from AU member states, legal counsels, and climate law experts, it was learnt.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.