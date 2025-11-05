Kenya Sugar Board Orders Registration of All Sugar Re-Packagers

Nairobi — The Kenya Sugar Board (KSB) has directed all sugar re-packaging firms to register with the regulator by November 17, 2025, in a move aimed at improving product traceability and enforcing quality standards.

KSB said the registration, provided for under Section 61 of the Sugar Act, 2024, and the Sugar (General) Regulations, 2025, will help strengthen market oversight and protect consumers from substandard sugar.

"Accordingly, all persons, companies or organizations engaged in the re-pack-aging of sugar for retail sale (hereafter "sugar re-packers") must submit their applications online via the Kenya Sugar Board's Integrated Management Infor mation System (IMIS) portal at https://imis.ksb.go.ke/," KSB said in a notice.

"The application must be accompanied by all relevant supporting documents as prescribed in the Regulations and any guidance issued by the Board. ALL sugar re-packagers are therefore notified to submit their application on or before 17th November 2025."

The Board noted that the directive is part of broader efforts to enhance compliance within the sugar value chain and ensure that only registered entities operate in the sector.