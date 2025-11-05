Namibians Save N$2.5 Billion With New Tax Adjustments

4 November 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

In the period between September 2024 and 2025, individual income tax payers paid N$2.5 billion less to the Namibia Revenue Agency (Namra).

Namra commissioner Sam Shivute says this has led to an income tax collection decline of 22%.

Last year during the same period Namra collected N$11.4 billion compared to the N$8.9 billion collected this year.

"The first half of 2025 has been a particularly dynamic period for Namra. As at September 2025, net revenue collection stood at N$39.1 billion," says Shivute.

He adds that corporate income tax from other sectors such as gold, banking and telecommunications increased, reflecting stronger performance and profitability while value-added tax refunds rose by 16%, largely within the exploration sector.

He adds that between April and September Namra collected N$2.6 billion in revenue in the tax amnesty programme, reversed N$380.2 million in interest and waived N$9.8 billion in penalties, benefiting 28 157 taxpayers who used the opportunity to clear their tax arrears.

