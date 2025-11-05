Rwanda: Kagame, Emir of Qatar Talk Bilateral Ties

President Paul Kagame on Tuesday, November 4, held talks with the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, in Doha, focusing on strengthening the ties between the two countries.

According to Village Urugwiro, the discussions held on the sidelines of the Second World Summit for Social Development centered on the "excellent relations" between Rwanda and Qatar and the various areas of ongoing collaboration, including aviation, infrastructure, and investment.

The meeting took place as both leaders attended the high-level UN summit, which has drawn world leaders to Doha to discuss how to advance social development amid global inequalities and the slowing progress on the Sustainable Development Goals.

Rwanda and Qatar have seen their relations expand steadily in recent years.

In June 2025, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Olivier Nduhungirehe, met with Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, in Doha for talks aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation.

Both ministers also discussed regional issues, including efforts to resolve the ongoing crisis in eastern DR Congo, to which Qatar is a mediator between the Kinshasa government and the AFC/M23 movement.

Diplomatic ties between the two countries were formally established in May 2017 through their Permanent Missions to the United Nations in New York.

Since then, cooperation has broadened to include key economic and strategic sectors.

Qatar Airways has a cooperation with RwandAir in passenger and cargo operations. The Qatari carrier has also invested in the ongoing construction of the $2 billion New Kigali International Airport in Bugesera.

Qatar Airways holds a 60 percent stake in RwandAir and is among the principal financiers of the upcoming airport, which is expected to become a major regional aviation hub.

The Gulf state also lifted visa requirements for Rwandan nationals earlier this year, further boosting travel and business links.

Trade between the two countries stood at $3.7 million in 2023, according to data from the International Trade Center.