Rwanda: Kagame Says Development Cannot Be Outsourced, Calls for Balanced Global Cooperation

President Paul Kagame has urged world leaders to rethink global cooperation and make social development efforts more inclusive and results-driven, warning that persistent inequalities reflect governance systems that have not kept pace with current challenges.

The Head of State was speaking on Tuesday, November 4, at the Second World Summit for Social Development in Doha, Qatar, where global leaders met under the auspices of the United Nations General Assembly.

"For development to be sustained, it cannot be outsourced," Kagame said, pointing out the need for self-reliance and stronger national ownership of development agendas.

"Our governance systems have not evolved fast enough to solve persistent inequalities."

The two-day summit, which began on Monday, has drawn heads of state, policymakers, and development partners from around the world to discuss ways of accelerating progress on social inclusion and poverty reduction.

President Kagame maintained that while progress has been made since the first World Summit for Social Development in Copenhagen three decades ago, millions still struggle to make ends meet, particularly in developing regions.

He said that human capital development must remain central to policy decisions if countries are to achieve lasting transformation.

"This approach has guided Rwanda's transformation," he said. "Social protection, community participation, and accountability are firmly embedded in how we govern. Every policy decision by our institutions is concerned with advancing quality of life."

The Rwandan leader also called for a redefinition of global partnerships, saying that international cooperation often remains uneven and exclusionary.

"Too often, global cooperation is not balanced. We must move away from outdated practices that exclude the majority of the world. For multilateral engagement to be effective, it must deliver universal, measurable, and timely results--not promises."

President Kagame urged reform of global financial institutions to make them more responsive to developing countries' needs, particularly in creating fiscal space for growth and social investment.

"If we are serious about social development, then our solutions must serve the needs of all countries, not just a few," Kagame added.

A timely conversation

The Doha summit takes place at a time when the United Nations is warning that the world is falling behind on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Most targets, including those on poverty, health, and education, are unlikely to be achieved by 2030.

According to the UN, the gathering provides "a crucial platform for global dialogue and collaborative action" as countries grapple with widening inequalities, demographic shifts, and rapid technological and environmental changes.

During the opening session, Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, was elected Chair of the summit.

The Qatari leader stated that the meeting reaffirms global solidarity in addressing challenges that threaten economic growth and human development.

"Social development is not a matter of choice--it is a fundamental necessity," he said, calling for collective action to turn commitments into tangible progress.

He also pointed out Qatar's national strategy, "From Care to Empowerment," as part of efforts to build a cohesive and equitable society, while reiterating his country's support for global social initiatives through partnerships with the United Nations and development agencies.

The Second World Summit for Social Development marks 30 years since the Copenhagen meeting.

It is expected to conclude with the Doha Declaration, a roadmap to accelerate social progress and strengthen global cooperation toward achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.