Malawi: Police Rearrest 11 Suspects Freed On Bail in Mponela Violence Case

Police in Lilongwe have rearrested 11 people who had earlier in the day been granted bail by the Lilongwe Magistrate's Court. The group is facing five charges connected to violent incidents that occurred in Mponela, Dowa District, in May this year.

Moments after the court completed the bail procedures, the magistrate ruled that the hearing of the five cases would continue on November 21. However, immediately after the ruling, police officers moved in and rearrested the suspects, sparking anger and confusion among the accused and their relatives who had come to follow the proceedings.

According to state prosecutors, the 11 suspects -- along with others who were arrested earlier -- are also linked to other criminal activities in Lilongwe, including acts of violence in Mbowe, burning of vehicle tyres near Parliament, and assaulting public officers during demonstrations in the city.

Police say the suspects will appear before the court again on Wednesday morning to face additional charges.

Meanwhile, former legislator Jessie Kabwila, who has been following the case, has condemned the government's actions, accusing authorities of abusing their power by repeatedly arresting the same individuals instead of consolidating all the charges against them. She said she plans to notify human rights organisations about what she described as the continued harassment and injustice facing the accused persons.