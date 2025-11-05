Zimbabwe: Sean Williams in Rehab for Drug Addiction, Dropped By Zimbabwe Cricket

4 November 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

Veteran Zimbabwean batter Sean Williams has checked into a rehabilitation centre after admitting to a drug addiction.

Williams, one of the country's most experienced cricketers, recently withdrew from the squad on the eve of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2025 in Harare citing personal reasons.

Following an internal investigation into his sudden withdrawal, Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) said Williams confessed to struggling with a drug addiction and voluntarily checked into rehab.

In a statement, ZC said Williams' contract will not be renewed after its expiry in December 2025 because of his unprofessionalism.

"During an internal investigation to understand the reasons for his unavailability, Williams disclosed that he has been struggling with drug addiction and has voluntarily entered rehabilitation.

"ZC expects all contracted players to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, discipline, and compliance with team protocols and anti-doping regulations," read part of ZC's statement.

"After careful consideration, ZC has concluded that Williams will no longer be considered for national selection. Consequently, it is not feasible to continue his national contract beyond its expiry on 31 December 2025".

Williams, who made his international debut in 2005, has been one of Zimbabwe's most consistent performers across formats and previously captained the national side.

