Africa: Ten Years After the Paris Agreement, the Super-Rich Are Widening the Emissions Gap and Putting World On Track for Catastrophe

4 November 2025
Oxfam International (Oxford)
press release

In response to the UNEP Emissions Gap Report published today, Nafkote Dabi, Climate Policy Lead at Oxfam, said:

"Just days before global leaders arrive in Brazil for COP30, this report is a blaring siren calling for greater climate action.

"Since the Paris Agreement, the richest 1% have used up more than twice the carbon budget of the poorest half of humanity. This inequality is more than unjust--it's deadly. The extreme emissions of the richest people and countries are burning through the little remaining the amount of CO2 that can be emitted while avoiding climate disaster. Meanwhile, the poorest communities suffer the most devastating impacts.

"Governments cannot close the emissions gap without slashing the carbon footprint of the super-rich and addressing extreme inequality. COP30 must be a turning point. Global leaders must cut the emissions of the richest, tax rich polluters and their profits, and deliver a just transition--one that creates decent green jobs, builds resilient economies, and puts people and planet before profit."

Read the original article on Oxfam.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Oxfam International. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.