South Africa: Court Orders Govt to Implement Anti-Xenophobia Plan - South African News Briefs - November 5, 2025

5 November 2025
Court Orders Govt to Implement Anti-Xenophobia Plan

The Johannesburg High Court has ordered the national government to implement its National Action Plan to combat xenophobia, racism, and other forms of discrimination, reports EWN. This follows a case brought by civil groups, including Kopanang Africa Against Xenophobia and Abahlali baseMjondolo, against Operation Dudula, whose recent actions at hospitals and schools, demanding identity documents, were declared unlawful. The court found that the government's failure to implement the plan, adopted five years ago fully, constitutes an unconstitutional neglect of its duties. It directed the government to take reasonable steps to enforce the plan, emphasizing that the order aligns with constitutional principles.

Suspect Arrested in Reiger Park Mass Shooting to Appear in Court

A 23-year-old suspect linked to the weekend's drive-by mass shooting in Reiger Park, east of Johannesburg, is expected to appear in the Boksburg Magistrate's Court, reports SABC News. The suspect was arrested following an Anti-Gang Unit investigation. Six people, including three women, were killed, and three others were injured when two gunmen in separate vehicles opened fire randomly before fleeing.  Police have not ruled out the possibility that the shooting is linked to gang violence.

Trial Set for Cop Accused of Killing Ex-Girlfriend Chesnay Keppler

The trial of Eldorado Park police officer Mandla Buthelezi, accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend Chesnay Keppler, is set to begin in January at the Johannesburg High Court, reports EWN. Buthelezi, who allegedly shot and killed the 22-year-old traffic warden after assaulting her at a party last December, appeared in court alongside co-accused Llewellyn Mayers, charged with intimidating witnesses. Buthelezi's R20,000 bail was revoked after the alleged intimidation, though he plans to apply for bail again - a move opposed by Keppler's father, who fears it will threaten witnesses. Buthelezi remains in custody until 19 January, while Mayers is out on R4,000 bail.

