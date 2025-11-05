Tanzania: Peace Is Priceless, Hichilema Tells Tanzanians

Dodoma — ZAMBIAN President, Hakainde Hichilema has urged Tanzanians to cherish and defend the peace, security and stability that have long shaped the country, noting that these pillars are vital for continued growth and development.

Speaking shortly after President Samia Suluhu Hassan and Vice-President Dr Emmanuel Nchimbi took oath of offices in Dodoma on Monday, Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema asked Tanzanians to protect peace at all cost saying it is the most precious thing that other countries are looking for.

President Hichilema acknowledged that, while Tanzanians face challenges, they also have immense opportunities to advance their aspirations.

"This is my call to my brothers and sisters in Tanzania. Zambians stand with you; we understand both your challenges and your opportunities. Embrace those opportunities, and everything will improve in time. Remember, God's timing is always perfect; when it comes, it is clear and purposeful," said President Hichilema.

He stressed the importance of unity in preserving peace and stability, noting that Tanzania's security is not only vital for its people but also for neighbouring countries, including Zambia.

President Hichilema insisted on the need for dialogue, negotiation and discussion in resolving differences, cautioning that the loss of peace would have regional consequences.

He recalled the historic solidarity between Tanzania and Zambia in supporting Southern African liberation movements, stressing that the two countries' destinies remain deeply intertwined.

He also reminded Tanzanians of their shared role in efforts to restore peace and stability in Cabo Delgado, Mozambique and the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo saying the two examples describe the regional cooperation and shared responsibility.

"You cannot afford to undermine the rule of law and order," he warned, adding: "Look at countries that have suffered such breakdowns, once peace is lost, it is very difficult to recover. It disrupts lives, education and diverts resources away from development. That is the message I bring today."

Drawing from his personal experience as an opposition leader for 23 years, President Hichilema said despite enduring multiple electoral defeats, he consistently rejected calls for violence.

"I was always the first to say that no one should take to the streets. Even when our supporters were frustrated, I knew that advocating unrest would only cause needless bloodshed. We chose patience and democratic processes and that patience eventually brought us to leadership," he said.

He added that it was the collective duty of every citizen to preserve the peace they inherited and pass it on to future generations.

President Hichilema also asked the government to address young people's challenges through quality education and expanded employment opportunities.

He further extended his heartfelt congratulations to President Samia, wishing her success in leading Tanzania toward continued growth and unity