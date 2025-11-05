Kenya: KNCHR Chair Claris Awuor Appointed to Replace Faith Odhiambo At Protests Compensation Panel

5 November 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The President has appointed Claris Awuor Ogangah-Onyango, Chairperson of the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR), as Vice-Chairperson of the Panel of Experts on Compensation of Victims of Demonstrations and Public Protests, effective 4 November 2025.

Her appointment is contained in a Special Gazette Notice saying she replaces Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Faith Odhiambo who resigned recently amid public pressure to safeguard the body's independence.

"It is notified for the general information of the public that pursuant to Gazette Notice No. 12002 of 2025, His Excellency the President has appointed Claris Awuor Ogangah-Onyango as the Vice-Chairperson of the Panel of Experts with effect from November 4, 2025," the notice reads in part. "The appointment of the Vice-Chairperson vide Gazette Notice No. 12002 of 25th August 2025 is revoked."

State House said the Panel is mandated to oversee the fair and transparent evaluation of claims and the compensation of victims affected by demonstrations and public protests, in line with the Government's commitment to justice, accountability and human rights. The panel was established through a 25 August Kenya Gazette notice to process compensation for victims of police brutality and violence during youth-led anti-government protests this year and last year, in which more than 120 people were killed and hundreds injured.

Chaired by the President's Senior Advisor on Constitutional Affairs and Human Rights, Prof Makau Mutua, the Panel originally comprised Ms Odhiambo as Vice-Chair, 12 members, two technical leads and two joint secretaries. In her resignation statement dated 6 October 2025, Ms Odhiambo said she initially accepted the role to help reform Kenya's legal framework for victim compensation but noted that a court order suspending the Panel's operations made it impossible to deliver within the 120-day mandate.

