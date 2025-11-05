Kenya: KeNHA Pledges Transparent Tolling, Alternative Routes On Rironi-Mau Summit Expressway

5 November 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

In a statement released on Wednesday, Acting Director General Eng. Luka Kimeli said the tolling model, to be implemented under the Nairobi-Nakuru-Mau Summit (A8) and Rironi-Maai Mahiu-Naivasha (A8 South) Road Public-Private Partnership (PPP) projects, will adhere to the principles of fairness, affordability, and transparency as outlined in the proposed National Tolling Policy (2025).

"The Authority shall map out available alternative roads from Rironi to Mau Summit, where feasible, for consideration and use by the public who may opt not to pay and use this Project," KeNHA stated.

"However, the usage of the toll road shall be cheaper due to resultant savings in travel time, vehicle operating costs, and safety," the agency noted.

KeNHA emphasized that toll fees will be determined under a regulated tariff framework to ensure they remain affordable, while allowing the private partner to recover investment and maintenance costs during the concession period.

Accountability

The Authority underscored that public disclosure, stakeholder engagement, and compliance with the PPP Act, Cap 430 will guide every stage of implementation.

The 175-kilometre Rironi-Nakuru-Mau Summit (A8) and 58-kilometre Rironi-Maai Mahiu-Naivasha (A8 South) roads are part of the Northern Corridor, a key regional transport artery linking Mombasa to Uganda and other East African Community (EAC) states.

Govt affirms full control of Rironi-Nakuru-Mau Summit highway in PPP deal

Once completed, the upgraded dual carriageway is expected to significantly reduce travel times and vehicle operating costs, while improving road safety and regional connectivity.

KeNHA clarified that the earlier PPP agreement signed in 2020 with Rift Valley Highway Limited was terminated in May 2025 due to affordability concerns and financing gaps. Following the termination, the Authority received new Privately Initiated Proposals (PIPs) from several international firms.

After evaluation, the China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) and National Social Security Fund (NSSF) Consortium was identified as the Preferred Proponent for negotiations -- a process that is currently ongoing.

Kimeli said all progress updates will continue to be made public in line with the National Treasury's April 2025 circular on disclosure of PIPs, reaffirming KeNHA's commitment to transparency, accountability, and public interest.

"The Authority assures the public that this project will be executed in a manner that upholds public interest, promotes economic efficiency, and delivers safe, reliable, and sustainable infrastructure for present and future generations," Kimeli affirmed.

