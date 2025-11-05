Tanzania's Instability Could Harm Trade in Southern Africa

Samia Suluhu Hassan, who was sworn in as Tanzania's president on November 3, blamed 'foreign instigators' for the deadly unrest surrounding the 2025 elections

The political unrest in Tanzania could potentially disrupt key trade routes and the landlocked economies in southern Africa that rely heavily on the East African country's ports for essential imports.

The closure of Dar es Salaam's port in Tanzania amid election unrest hit Malawi hard as inbound trucks were unable to enter the country for several days.

The Malawi–Tanzania border crossings at Songwe and Kasumulu were shut as protesters and police clashed in the days surrounding the October 29 polls. Mobs ransacked Tanzanian government buildings, destroyed customs offices and disrupted communication networks in Songwe. According to the Transporters Association of Malawi, the unrest paralyzed the cargo sector.

"Pumps are dry here. You can hardly get fuel in Lilongwe and Salima," Sydney Chaima told DW in Lilongwe, Malawi.

Meanwhile, experts warn that continued political instability in Tanzania has repercussions beyond the country.

"We could see a rise in inflation and diminished growth. Farmers are going to be the worst affected. We are at a key moment when fertilizers are needed," Christopher Mbukwa, economist and lecturer at Mzuzu University in Malawi, told DW.

Landlocked countries in southern Africa, like Malawi, Zambia and Zimbabwe , rely heavily on Tanzanian ports for fuel, pharmaceuticals, agricultural inputs, vehicles and textiles.

A broader disruption in Africa

Tanzania is part of the 16-member Southern African Development Community (SADC) and a key stop on the North-South Corridor (NSC), one of Africa's most important regional trade and transport routes.

The network's ports, roads and railways link the SADC bloc to Africa's Great Lakes region. More than 60% of all SADC trade flows through the corridor. Earlier this year, SADC members Botswana , Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) , Malawi, Mozambique, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe endorsed a plan to develop a "smart corridor" they expect to unlock $16.1 billion in GDP and create 1.6 million jobs.

Tanzania's ports play a critical role in vehicle imports to Zimbabwe, handling about 15,000 units annually.

"The internet blackout in Tanzania was a big problem," Trice Chisamba, a Zimbabwean car importer, told DW. "We couldn't communicate with clearing agents. Some of our vehicles were released and parked outside the port, we feared they could be destroyed in the violence."

Analysts have said importers may need to explore alternative routes through ports in Mozambique or South Africa, although these could be more expensive.

"Players in various industries must act fast to find alternative ports," Mbukwa said.

What SADC election observers said

The SADC election observer mission to Tanzania condemned the disputed election, saying it failed to meet democratic standards. In its preliminary report, the mission said voters in many areas were unable to freely express their will. It also cited restrictions on opposition activity and reports of ballot stuffing.

"Overall, the 2025 general election in the United Republic of Tanzania fell short of the SADC Principles and Guidelines Governing Democratic Elections," the SADC observers said.

Political analysts warn that President Samia Suluhu Hassan's legitimacy may come under scrutiny following SADC's rare criticism.

"SADC is simply saying there was no election in Tanzania — which is a shared sentiment among Tanzanians," Tito Mugoti, a human rights lawyer in Dar es Salaam, told DW.

"The government she forms is illegitimate. Parliament is illegitimate. The people's interests will not be represented," he added.

Two SADC leaders at Suluhu Hassan's inauguration

Suluhu Hassan was sworn in on Monday at a private ceremony. Only two leaders from the SADC bloc attended: Presidents Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia and Daniel Chapo of Mozambique.

Some Zambians criticized Hichilema for attending the inauguration, suggesting it amounted to an endorsement of a disputed election.

"Political stance we're pushing for Zambia's presence in Tanzania is the same Kamuzu Banda had in the 1960s," putting trade before freedom, political activist Joseph Kalimbwe wrote on X.

Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa sent his deputy, Constantino Chiwenga. "What has happened in Tanzania is quite disturbing and something that has got to be avoided at all costs," Chiwenga said on state television in Zimbabwe. "I believe Tanzania has come of age and is the mother of all liberation movements. I'm convinced they will iron out their differences and move forward."

Meanwhile, the South African government is yet to comment on the developments in Tanzania. Its president, Cyril Ramaphosa, has just been picked as interim chairperson of SADC. The bloc's 2025 chairperson, Andry Rajoelina, was ousted as president of Madagascar in coup amid political unrest shortly before Tanzania's disputed election.

Edited by: Benita van Eyssen