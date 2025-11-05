Uganda: Sembabule Residents Demand Urgent Action On Healthcare, Roads, and Governance From Bobi Wine

Residents of Sembabule District have presented a series of urgent demands to National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, popularly known as Bobi Wine, calling for immediate action on healthcare shortages, deteriorating road infrastructure, rising living costs, and governance reforms.

The rally, held on Tuesday at the Sembabule District playground, drew thousands of supporters. Bobi was joined by his wife, Barbra Itungo Kyagulanyi, as community leaders and local residents voiced pressing concerns affecting the district. Speakers representing various sub-counties urged the opposition leader to prioritise remedial action if elected.

Residents highlighted the severe lack of healthcare resources in the district.

"There are no drugs in health facilities like Sembabule Health Centre II and Lwemiyaga Health Centre III," said Moses Musisi, a Sembabule Town resident. He noted that the district lacks a public hospital and that the existing four health centers are critically understaffed and under-equipped. Musisi called for immediate remedial measures within the first 100 days of Kyagulanyi's administration.

Poor road infrastructure was another key concern. Musisi added, "Roads, especially feeder roads essential for transporting goods, are in terrible condition and need reconstruction," stressing the negative impact on trade and daily life.

Economic pressures on ordinary residents were underscored by Denis Kankiriho from Kawanda Village, who highlighted soaring prices for basic commodities.

"How can you buy a bar of soap at Shs 6,000 and salt at Shs 2,000?" he questioned, drawing attention to the everyday struggles faced by Ugandans.

Residents also called for urgent reforms to Uganda's governance and constitutional frameworks. Robert Sekyondwa urged the restoration of presidential term limits and age caps, stating, "Security is not for the president, it is for the nation. Peace is not the absence of war but justice for all."

Mawogola County Member of Parliament Gorreti Namugga raised concerns over land grabbing, saying, "Land grabbing is in every corner of this district, where residents are being tortured by the rich."

Simon Asiimwe of Kyabi Township emphasised fiscal accountability and human rights, urging the opposition leader to address Uganda's "overtaxing system" and ensure Parliament prioritises citizens' welfare over self-interest.

Responding to the community's grievances, Bobi reiterated his campaign promise of delivering "A New Uganda through a protest vote."

Criticising the current government's approach, he said, "We are not driven by anger or malice, but by a manifesto--we want a New Uganda. A service worth just Shs 1 million ends up costing a billion or even a trillion in public funds."

Bobi stressed unity and equitable service delivery, urging residents not to be divided along tribal lines. "Health services or roads benefit all people, and nobody can ask you if you are a Muganda, Munyankole, or Mukiga to offer you such services," he said to applause from the crowd.

Sembabule District, located in Uganda's cattle corridor, consists of 14 sub-counties and three town councils. Historically an NRM stronghold, the district has shown increasing support for opposition candidates.

In the 2021 general elections, Kyagulanyi captured 42.03% of votes in Sembabule, narrowing the gap with President Yoweri Museveni.

Following the Sembabule rally, Bobi traveled to Lyantonde District for another campaign event and was scheduled to continue to neighbouring Kazo and Kiruhura districts. He is one of seven candidates officially nominated by the Electoral Commission to challenge President Museveni, who has led Uganda for nearly 40 years.