Uganda: UPDF Deputy Commander Urges Officer Cadets to Embrace Patriotism and Pan-African Values

Officer Cadets of Intake 19/2025 at the Basic Military Training School (BMTS) Kaweweta have been urged to uphold patriotism, nationalism, and Pan-Africanism as guiding principles throughout their military careers.

Delivering a lecture of opportunity, the Deputy Commander Land Forces, Maj Gen Francis Takirwa, emphasized that service in the Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces (UPDF) demands exceptional selflessness, discipline, and loyalty to the nation.

"Feeling the nation at heart is similar to loving your own child. As officers, you must always put national interests above personal gain," Takirwa said.

He highlighted the critical role of the military in safeguarding Uganda's peace and stability--pillars that underpin economic growth and development.

Takirwa reminded cadets that maintaining security is a shared responsibility requiring commitment, vigilance, and professionalism.

He warned against complacency and unethical behavior, urging cadets to act with integrity and maturity both during and after training.

"Do not be tempted to cross the perimeter and go into danger zones. We often like being bosses, but we have to work for it and show it," he said.

The Deputy Commander also stressed patience and perseverance as essential traits of effective military leadership.

"There is nothing for free. Good things do not come instantly; they require patience," he said.

He further encouraged cadets to prioritize the welfare of their subordinates and lead by example, noting that true leadership begins with caring for the troops under one's command.

The lecture was attended by senior UPDF officers, including Brig Gen John Patrick Otong, Commandant of BMTS; Col Joseph Elamu Okello, Chief Instructor; and Col Moses Wilson Ssentongo, Director of Music, alongside other instructors and staff.