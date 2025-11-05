Uganda: I Started Funding Presidential Campaigns in Mbarara in 1996 - MP Rukaari

The Mbarara City North Member of Parliament, Robert Mwesigwa Rukaari, has revealed that he began funding campaigns for President Museveni and other leaders in 1996.

Rukaari, who recently lost the National Resistance Movement (NRM) flag to Christopher Bakashaba and was subsequently nominated as an independent candidate, is now running again for the same seat.

Speaking on Sunday during a campaign event aimed at mobilising support for President Museveni, Rukaari donated campaign materials--including posters, banners, T-shirts, and capes--to all 186 cells in Mbarara City North and South.

"I started funding campaigns in Mbarara in 1996, using my own money. Some of us--even the chairman knows--I have contributed millions to the NRM chairman, who is the president, and he is aware of it," Rukaari said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He added that his contributions went beyond Mbarara City North, reflecting a broader nationalistic commitment.

"I have mobilized traders and given millions to NRM as a party. What we are doing is not just for a small constituency; we are working to increase support nationally. Our aim is to push the president's backing to 90%," he said.

Rukaari criticized some NRM candidates and members for what he described as superficial commitment, saying they "wear the T-shirts but have no NRM at heart." He emphasized that his efforts are for Uganda, not just personal political gain.

"If some of us were selfish, we would focus only on Mbarara City North to win temporarily. We are above that; this is for the country," he said.

The NRM General Secretary for Mbarara City, Kenneth Umoja, praised Rukaari's gesture, noting that any mobilization for the president is important, regardless of independent status.

"We have our own structures to reach the youth and mobilize support, but I want to thank Hon. Rukaari for his initiative," Umoja said.

Meanwhile, Bull Kasakka, NRM Chairman of Ruharo Rwizi Cell, acknowledged that independent candidates may have an advantage in some cases.

"Not every flag bearer is guaranteed support. Independent candidates may actually be better positioned to gain backing. Voters should note that not all official candidates will get majority support," he said.

Umoja also noted that ahead of the presidential campaign in Mbarara next month, the party plans to focus on infrastructure development, including bridges and roads, as well as addressing youth unemployment and other pressing issues.