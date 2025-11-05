Uganda: Museveni Outlines Seven-Point NRM Agenda, Warns Against Party Indiscipline

President Museveni on Tuesday outlined seven key priorities driving the National Resistance Movement (NRM) government's development vision, highlighting peace, stability, and wealth creation as the foundation for Uganda's progress.

Speaking at a press conference held at the State Lodge in Soroti, moderated by senior journalist Patrick Oluk of Etop Radio, Museveni engaged local leaders, regional media, and members of the public on the party's strategic direction.

The President's seven-point agenda includes:

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

1. Peace and Stability

Museveni reaffirmed that peace remains the cornerstone of Uganda's transformation, noting that security agencies continue to ensure national stability. "Without peace, there can be no meaningful development," he said, commending the role of the army and intelligence services in maintaining order.

2. Infrastructure Development

He pointed to continued investment in roads, schools, electricity, and health facilities as essential for service delivery and economic growth. "These roads and power lines are not just for show--they are channels of transformation," Museveni stated.

3. Wealth Creation

Museveni emphasized that true stability depends on household wealth. "As a party, we must ensure our people create wealth. When citizens are productive and wealthy, they contribute to national growth through taxes," he said, citing success stories from regions like the cattle corridor, Bundibugyo, Kalangala, and Buganda.

4. Job Creation through Skills and Innovation

The President said government efforts are focused on promoting vocational and hands-on education to tackle youth unemployment. "Our young people must acquire skills that allow them to create jobs rather than wait for white-collar employment," he urged.

5. Market Expansion and Value Addition

Museveni highlighted the East African Community (EAC) as a key platform for expanding trade, while stressing the importance of value addition. He cited Soroti Fruit Factory's "TEJU" juice brand as an example of industrial success that adds value to local produce.

6. Regional and Political Integration

He underscored Uganda's active role in fostering political and economic integration within the East African region, saying cooperation among partner states is vital for collective stability and growth.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

7. Administrative Efficiency and Resource Management

Museveni announced that the creation of new administrative units has been suspended. "We will consolidate existing structures and improve service delivery in roads, electricity, and health facilities," he said.

Addressing questions from journalists, Museveni said the long-delayed Cattle Rehabilitation Programme would soon be implemented.

"We have already presented it to Cabinet, and they have received it. Implementation will follow soon," he assured.

On internal party discipline, the President warned NRM members against running as independents after losing party primaries.

"There is no law stopping anyone from contesting, but it is dangerous to the party because it causes division and weakens us," Museveni said.

"Any NRM person who contests as an independent is a criminal to the party. I urge them to make peace and maintain harmony."

He closed by urging Ugandans, particularly residents of Teso, to focus on productivity and self-reliance. "The future of our country lies in individual effort supported by government programs," he said.