Kenyan Man Abducted in Ethiopia Reunites With Family After Release - MFA

Nairobi — A Kenyan national who was abducted in Ethiopia last week has been safely released and reunited with his family in Nairobi, Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has confirmed.

The victim, identified as Samuel Mbugua, was reportedly abducted last Tuesday at his workplace in Ethiopia under unclear circumstances. Mudavadi said Mbugua arrived in the country on Wednesday morning, landing at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), where he was received by his family and government officials.

"I am pleased to confirm that Mr. Samuel Mbugua, who was abducted in Ethiopia, has been released and reunited with his family. The Government of Kenya worked closely with Ethiopian authorities to secure his safe return," Mudavadi said in a statement.

The Foreign Affairs CS praised the coordinated efforts between Kenyan and Ethiopian security and diplomatic agencies, which led to Mbugua's release. He emphasized that the government remains committed to protecting Kenyans living and working abroad.

"We take the safety and welfare of Kenyans overseas very seriously. Our embassies and missions are always ready to assist in cases of distress," Mudavadi added.

Family members expressed relief and gratitude following Mbugua's safe return, describing the past week as "agonizing." Details surrounding the motive of the abduction remain under investigation.

Mudavadi assured that the government will continue engaging with Ethiopian authorities to ensure those responsible are brought to justice.

"We thank all parties involved for their cooperation. The government will not rest until Kenyans abroad are assured of safety and justice," he said.