Zimbabwe Set for Normal to Above-Normal Rainfall

The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) has forecast a normal to above-normal rainfall season across most parts of Zimbabwe for the 2025-2026 farming period.

MSD director Rebecca Manzou announced the first seasonal forecast for November, December, and January during a stakeholder briefing in Harare on Tuesday. She said collaborative work between the MSD and its regional partners indicated generally favourable rainfall patterns across the country.

"In general, from November to January, the northern part of the country is normal to above normal rainfall," said Manzou.

"The bulk of the country, which includes Manicaland, Masvingo, most of Mashonaland East, Harare Metropolitan, much of Midlands, the southern parts of Mashonaland Central and West, the south-eastern part of Mashonaland North, Bulawayo Metropolitan, and the bulk of Matabeleland South, has an increased chance of above normal rainfall."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

She added, "Also, from November to January, in the northern and western parts of the country, there is an increased chance of normal to above normal rainfall. So, we are at a good place as a country."

For the period December 2025 to February 2026, Manzou said rainfall is expected to remain within the normal to above-normal range, with the same trend likely to continue from January to March.

However, she cautioned that rainfall patterns may vary from month to month, with nearer forecasts being more accurate.

"November will have normal to below normal rainfall. So, we are already in November and, in general, we are not talking of site-specific forecasts.

"For December, rainfall distribution in the southern parts of the country will be higher compared to the northern parts.

"January is expected to have a normal to above normal; February, normal to above normal... it is a cumulative rainfall pattern," she explained.

Manzou urged farmers to seek advice from Agritex officers in their respective areas and avoid planting before the onset of effective rains.

The MSD is also monitoring temperature trends for the season. Despite recent hot weather, the conditions do not qualify as a heatwave.

According to the MSD, temperatures for November to December are expected to be warmer than normal, while December will likely experience cooler-than-normal conditions.

"It is now cooler, except in the extreme north, where it is still very uncomfortable (hot)," Manzou said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Environment Climate By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

From January to February 2026, temperatures are projected to remain cooler than normal across the country.

Manzou reminded stakeholders that the forecast issued was for total cumulative rainfall amounts, expressed relative to long-term averages, and that the MSD also issues daily, three-day, and 10-day forecasts for more precise weather guidance.