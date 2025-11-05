Somalia: UN Experts Report Secret Collaboration Between Houthis, Al-Qaeda and Al-Shabaab

United Nations, Nov 5, 2025 — A new report by a United Nations panel of experts on Yemen has revealed ongoing secret collaboration between Yemen's Houthi rebels, Al-Qaeda, and Somalia's Al-Shabaab militant group.

According to the report, which was submitted to UN Secretary-General António Guterres, the experts said that senior figures from the three groups have been regularly exchanging intelligence and cooperating in military and security operations.

The panel stated that at least two Al-Qaeda operatives have directly worked with Houthi security and intelligence agencies, allowing both sides to gain strategic and financial advantages.

Confidential and official sources cited in the report said the cooperation includes the training of fighters, medical assistance, and the sharing of military equipment manufactured in Houthi-controlled areas.

The experts further accused the Houthis of becoming a key financial source for illicit trade networks, particularly those involved in arms smuggling and the trafficking of banned goods. These activities are reportedly shared with Al-Qaeda, Al-Shabaab, and other smuggling networks across the region.

The report also highlighted the growing ties between the Houthis and Somalia's Al-Shabaab group. It said that the Houthis have sent engineers and technicians to Somalia to train Al-Shabaab members in making explosives and drones used in attacks.

Nearly 400 young Somalis have been taken to Yemen for military and ideological training, the report added.