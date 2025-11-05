Somalia's Internal Security Minister Meets Aussom Chief to Boost Security Cooperation

Mogadishu — Somalia's Minister of Internal Security, Abdullahi Sheikh Ismail Fartaag, held talks on Wednesday in Mogadishu with the Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (SRCC) and Head of the African Union Support Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), Ambassador El-Hadji Ibrahima Diene, officials said.

The meeting focused on strengthening cooperation between AUSSOM and the Federal Government of Somalia, particularly in supporting joint law enforcement operations and enhancing public safety and security across the country, according to a statement from the ministry.

Both sides discussed AUSSOM's ongoing assistance to Somali Security Forces and the importance of coordination to ensure stability as Somalia continues its security transition process.

The talks were also attended by Somali Police Commissioner, Gen. Asad Abdullahi Osman, and AUSSOM Police Commissioner, Hillary Sao Kanu, who reviewed ongoing joint initiatives and future plans to build the capacity of the Somali Police Force.

The meeting comes as Somali authorities and AUSSOM continue efforts to consolidate gains made in the fight against Al-Shabaab and to prepare for a gradual transfer of security responsibilities to national forces.