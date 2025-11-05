Somalia's Internal Security Minister Meets Aussom Chief to Boost Security Cooperation

5 November 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somalia's Minister of Internal Security, Abdullahi Sheikh Ismail Fartaag, held talks on Wednesday in Mogadishu with the Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (SRCC) and Head of the African Union Support Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), Ambassador El-Hadji Ibrahima Diene, officials said.

The meeting focused on strengthening cooperation between AUSSOM and the Federal Government of Somalia, particularly in supporting joint law enforcement operations and enhancing public safety and security across the country, according to a statement from the ministry.

Both sides discussed AUSSOM's ongoing assistance to Somali Security Forces and the importance of coordination to ensure stability as Somalia continues its security transition process.

The talks were also attended by Somali Police Commissioner, Gen. Asad Abdullahi Osman, and AUSSOM Police Commissioner, Hillary Sao Kanu, who reviewed ongoing joint initiatives and future plans to build the capacity of the Somali Police Force.

The meeting comes as Somali authorities and AUSSOM continue efforts to consolidate gains made in the fight against Al-Shabaab and to prepare for a gradual transfer of security responsibilities to national forces.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.