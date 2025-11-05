Kenya: MP Seeks Answers On Mastercard, Visa Tax, Data Compliance

Nairobi — Nandi Hills MP Bernard Kitur has called on global payment firms Mastercard and Visa to disclose details on their tax remittances and data protection compliance in Kenya.

Through the National Assembly's Departmental Committee on Finance and National Planning, Kitur said the firms, which have operated in Kenya since 2012 and 2016 respectively, handle billions in transactions between banks, merchants, and consumers, warranting public transparency.

The MP wants Mastercard and Visa to submit data on the number of users and institutions integrated into their systems, as well as the total value of transactions processed in the past three financial years.

He also seeks clarification on the firms' tax compliance status, including details of taxes paid to the government, the Kenya Revenue Authority's (KRA) mechanisms for assessing and collecting taxes from global payment platforms, and any challenges encountered.

"Noting that these systems are foreign-owned entities processing significant transaction volumes, there is need to ensure transparency, accountability, and compliance with national financial and tax laws," Kitur said.