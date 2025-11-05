South Africa: Jubilee Hospital Faces Ongoing Water Shortage

For over three weeks, Jubilee District Hospital in Hammanskraal, north of Tshwane, has been facing a severe water crisis - part of the broader water supply problems due to infrastructure issues and cable theft.

The hospital's water shortage has resulted in patients being unable to bathe, access clean drinking water, or use functioning bathrooms. Patients and staff describe conditions at the facility as unhygienic and inhumane.

"The wards are dirty and they stink, and there are uncontrollable flies. The toilets are not clean enough," says a patient who wished to remain anonymous.

Another patient told Health-e News his wound was infected due to being unable to bathe regularly. "Other patients who came before me confirm that they've been struggling with water for a while. I fear that if there's no intervention my arm will end up getting worse or amputated," he says.

This week Health-e News visited the facility and was greeted by a foul smell while walking through the wards. A visitor was seen carrying water bottles into the hospital.

"We were told to bring them clean drinking water. It's sad because some other patients don't get visitors and others are from disadvantaged communities where they can't afford to buy water," says the visitor.

Staff members complain of working under pressure and unfavourable conditions. "The department is aware of our concerns, but they've fallen on deaf ears. Residents fight with us, blaming us as if it's our fault. In all honesty, the government has failed us," a nurse says.

Department aware of the issue

The Gauteng Department of Health says it's aware of the water supply issues at Jubilee Hospital. It attributes the situation to the broader water crisis in Hammanskraal, worsened by cable theft in the area.

"The Department, in collaboration with the City and the Department of Water and Sanitation, is working urgently to restore consistent water supply to the hospital. Despite the water shortage, essential healthcare services at the hospital have continued without interruption," the department said. Water usage has been prioritised in critical care areas such as theatres, maternity wards and emergency services.

To mitigate the impact, water tankers have been deployed to ensure a constant supply of water for clinical and sanitation purposes. -- Health-e News