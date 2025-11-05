South Africa: Jubilee Hospital Faces Ongoing Water Shortage

5 November 2025
Health-e (Cape Town)
By Keletso Mkhwanazi

For over three weeks, Jubilee District Hospital in Hammanskraal, north of Tshwane, has been facing a severe water crisis - part of the broader water supply problems due to infrastructure issues and cable theft.

The hospital's water shortage has resulted in patients being unable to bathe, access clean drinking water, or use functioning bathrooms. Patients and staff describe conditions at the facility as unhygienic and inhumane.

"The wards are dirty and they stink, and there are uncontrollable flies. The toilets are not clean enough," says a patient who wished to remain anonymous.

Another patient told Health-e News his wound was infected due to being unable to bathe regularly. "Other patients who came before me confirm that they've been struggling with water for a while. I fear that if there's no intervention my arm will end up getting worse or amputated," he says.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

This week Health-e News visited the facility and was greeted by a foul smell while walking through the wards. A visitor was seen carrying water bottles into the hospital.

"We were told to bring them clean drinking water. It's sad because some other patients don't get visitors and others are from disadvantaged communities where they can't afford to buy water," says the visitor.

Staff members complain of working under pressure and unfavourable conditions. "The department is aware of our concerns, but they've fallen on deaf ears. Residents fight with us, blaming us as if it's our fault. In all honesty, the government has failed us," a nurse says.

Department aware of the issue

The Gauteng Department of Health says it's aware of the water supply issues at Jubilee Hospital. It attributes the situation to the broader water crisis in Hammanskraal, worsened by cable theft in the area.

"The Department, in collaboration with the City and the Department of Water and Sanitation, is working urgently to restore consistent water supply to the hospital. Despite the water shortage, essential healthcare services at the hospital have continued without interruption," the department said. Water usage has been prioritised in critical care areas such as theatres, maternity wards and emergency services.

To mitigate the impact, water tankers have been deployed to ensure a constant supply of water for clinical and sanitation purposes. -- Health-e News

This article is republished under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 International License.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Health-e. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.