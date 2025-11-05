South Africa: Lebogang Mogashoa Appointed As the Pension Funds Adjudicator

The Minister of Finance, Enoch Godongwana, has appointed Lebogang Paul Mogashoa as the Pension Funds Adjudicator for the Office of the Pension Funds Adjudicator (OPFA) for a period of three years, effective 8 December 2025.

With over 17 years of extensive expertise in pension fund law, governance, management, and administration, Mogashoa brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his new role.

"Throughout his career within the pension funds sector, Mogashoa has demonstrated strong leadership and strategic insight, particularly in managing high-value litigation. His profound understanding of the pension funds' legal framework, coupled with his dedication to serving the South African public and all stakeholders, positions him as an ideal candidate to lead the OPFA," the Minister said on Wednesday.

The OPFA's primary role is to investigate and determine complaints related to pension funds, as outlined in the PF Act.

Additionally, the OPFA handles complaints designated to it under section 211 of the Financial Sector Regulation Act, 2017 (Act 9 of 2017 - 'FSRA'), further promoting accountability and fairness within the pension funds industry.

"He has held various key positions, most recently serving as the Deputy Principal Executive Officer and Company Secretary of the Eskom Pension and Provident Fund. Prior to this, he served as a Senior Corporate Legal Counsel at the Pension Fund MANCO for the South African Tourism Board," Godongwana said.

Mogashoa's career began as a Legal Intern at the OPFA, where he rapidly advanced to the role of Senior Assistant Adjudicator, demonstrating his dedication and proficiency in the field.

An admitted Advocate, Mogashoa holds a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) from the University of Limpopo, a Master of Management (Governance and Management) from the University of Witwatersrand, and a Master of Laws (LLM) in Mercantile Law from the University of Pretoria, among other academic accolades.

Additionally, he has completed an Executive Development Programme at the University of Stellenbosch, reinforcing his commitment to ongoing professional development.

As the PFA, Mogashoa is mandated to oversee the OPFA's functions, ensuring that he acts in the best interest of the public and the organisation while avoiding any conflicts of interest.

The Minister has thanked the incumbent PFA, Muvhango Antoinette Lukhaimane, for her outstanding contribution and exceptional leadership in shaping the OPFA's success.