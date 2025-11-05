South Africa: Rabies Warning in High Risk Areas

The Department of Agriculture has issued a public warning of high-risk rabies areas across South Africa, following a rise in cases among dogs, Cape fur seals, and other mammals.

Rabies is a deadly viral disease that affects all mammals and can be spread to humans. The virus is transmitted through the saliva of infected animals, most commonly via bites, scratches, and licks.

The disease affects the brain and is fatal once a person or animal shows clinical signs. However, it can be prevented through preventive vaccination of animals and immediate medical attention for people exposed to an infected animal.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the department said several human deaths attributed to rabies transmitted by dogs have been reported this year in KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape, and Limpopo.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"The public is urged to keep away from stray animals and not to touch them. If a person suspects that an animal has rabies, he/she should report this to the local state veterinary office, local welfare authority, or the police," the department said in a statement.

Rabies has also become endemic among Cape fur seals population, with cases detected on beaches Cape beaches.

The department warned that seals not only pose a rabies risk but may also transmit other diseases and inflict physical damage with their sharp teeth.

"The Public is urged to take note of the risk of rabies and other hazards in Cape fur seals and keep a respectful distance from these animals, including seal pups," the department said.

How would I know if an animal might have rabies?

Animals infected with rabies may display abnormal behaviour and signs of disease of the brain (neurological symptoms), including excessive drooling, paralysis, inability to swallow, continuously vocalise (barking, whining, or howling), and become aggression. Some infected animals may just appear weak and in a comatose state (unresponsive).

Any mammal can become infected with rabies, including dogs, cats, livestock, jackals, foxes, mongooses, and marine mammals such as Cape fur seals.

Where does rabies occur in South Africa?

Rabies occurs in all nine provinces of South Africa and may be seen in dogs, cats, wildlife, and livestock. Rabies in dogs poses the biggest risk to human populations and is common in KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape, and Limpopo. Rabies in Cape fur seals has become endemic and can occur along the coastline of Northern Cape, Western Cape, and Eastern Cape (up to Algoa Bay).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

What should I do if I am bitten or scratched by a rabid animal?

Anyone bitten, scratched, or licked by an animal suspected to have rabies should immediately wash the affected area with soap and running water for at least 15 minutes and then seek urgent medical attention at the nearest clinic or hospital.

Further information on rabies post-exposure prophylaxis is available from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) at www.nicd.ac.za/diseases-a-z-index/rabies.

How do I keep my animals safe?

All dogs and cats must be correctly vaccinated against rabies throughout their lives. This is required by law. If you walk your dogs, keep them under control or on a leash to avoid contact with other stray dogs, seals, and wildlife.

"When travelling with your pets, ensure that they are up to date with their rabies vaccinations and carry their vaccination booklets with you. Enquire with your local state veterinarian, animal health technician, private veterinarian, or animal welfare organisation for access to rabies vaccinations."