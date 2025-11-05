Africa: AU, EU to Strengthen Health Partnership Ahead of G20 Meeting

The African Union (AU) and the European Union (EU) will hold a high-level meeting on Wednesday, 5 November 2025, to renew their strategic partnership on health.

Guided by the principles of equity, security, and resilience, the meeting will lay the foundation for deeper cooperation ahead of the Group of 20 (G20) Health Ministers Meeting and the AU-EU Summit in Luanda, Angola, taking place on 24 to 25 November 2025.

The engagement marks a new phase in their 25-year partnership.

The key outcomes of the collaboration include the procurement and donation of 215 000 vaccine doses to support the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) in addressing the mpox outbreak in Africa.

In addition, this effort has strengthened regulatory systems at both the continental and national levels to ensure that all Africans have access to safe and effective medicines and vaccines.

In South Africa, the establishment of the mRNA [messenger ribonucleic acid] technology transfer hub aims to enhance health and health security by facilitating sustainable regional production of mRNA-based health products.

The high-level strategic meeting organised by South Africa's Ministry of Health, in collaboration with the African Union Commission, Africa CDC, the European Commission, and the government of Belgium, will convene key stakeholders from across the continent.

The event is expected to gather approximately 30 delegates representing 15 countries, four regional bodies, and 11 continental institutions.

"The day-long discussion will ensure strategic alignment, informing and building consensus on health priorities and identifying areas of convergence around global health architecture and health financing.

"Specifically, Africa and Europe reaffirm their commitment to advancing Universal Health Coverage through sustainable, country-led health financing, building on Africa's leadership," the media advisory read.

Key stakeholders in the discussions include Director-General of Africa CDC Dr Jean Kaseya, Director-General of the African Medicines Agency Dr Mimi Darko, representatives from the European Commission, and ambassadors from various EU Member States.

Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi will deliver the opening remarks.

The gathering will be held at the Faculty of Health Sciences at the University of Pretoria at 1 pm.