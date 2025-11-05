Zimbabwe: Zifa Appoints Marian Marinica New Warriors Head Coach

5 November 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

ZIFA has appointed Marian 'Mario' Marinica as the new head coach of the Zimbabwe Senior Men's National Football Team, the Warriors, on a one-year contract.

Marinica is a Romanian national who has previously managed Malawi and Liberia.

The 60-year-old gaffer is a UEFA Pro License holder with over 25 years of experience in the game.

In a statement, ZIFA said Marinica was given a one-year contract and will be commencing duty this month.

"Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Marian (Mario) Marinica as the new Head Coach of the Zimbabwe Senior Men's National Football Team, the Warriors, on a one-year contract.

"Throughout his distinguished career, Marinica has worked with several prestigious clubs and national teams, including Arsenal FC, Chelsea FC, Internazionale Milano, AS Monaco, Liverpool FC, and Tottenham Hotspur, as well as the national teams of Paraguay, Mauritius, Malawi, and Liberia.

"Under his leadership, Malawi reached the Round of 16 at the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations, their best-ever finish, while Liberia became the highest climber in the FIFA Rankings in June 2024," reads the statement on Marinica's appointment.

He comes in to replace Michael Nees, who was fired last month following a string of poor results.

Marinica's first assignment will be the upcoming friendly matches against Qatar and Algeria.

