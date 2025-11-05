Kenya: Court Awards Nairobi Chief Officer Nominee Sh7mn in Costs Over Aborted Vetting

Nairobi — The Employment and Labour Relations Court has ordered the Nairobi County Assembly and its Speaker to jointly pay Sh7 million in damages to a former nominee for the position of County Chief Officer for Housing and Urban Renewal after finding that his constitutional rights were violated through an aborted vetting process.

Delivering the judgment on Friday, Justice Byram Ongaya ruled that the Assembly and its Speaker grossly violated the rights of Halako Dida Waqo, whom Governor Johnson Sakaja nominated in April 2024 but who never received any communication on the outcome of his vetting.

The court found that despite his shortlisting, gazettement, and vetting, the County Assembly never concluded Waqo's nomination after its Lands, Planning and Housing Committee failed to table its vetting report for deliberation by the full House -- a mandatory statutory step under the Public Appointments (County Assemblies Approval) Act.

"The 3rd and 4th respondents violated the petitioner's rights under Articles 35 and 47 of the Constitution and the national values and principles of governance under Article 10," Justice Ongaya ruled, faulting the Assembly for "abdicating its mandatory statutory and constitutional obligations" and proceeding "in a most callous and whimsical manner."

Due process

The court held that the failure to conclude the vetting process and to communicate its outcome amounted to a breach of Waqo's right to fair administrative action and access to information, noting that he had made repeated formal and informal inquiries that went unanswered.

While the court declined to issue orders quashing subsequent reassignments or compelling the Assembly to table the lapsed report, it awarded Sh7 million in general damages, payable jointly and severally by the County Assembly and the Speaker, to vindicate the petitioner's rights and deter future violations.

"The award serves as both compensatory and deterrent, ensuring public organs uphold transparency, accountability, and due process," Justice Ongaya stated, adding that the Assembly's inaction had caused Waqo emotional distress, reputational damage, and economic loss.

The judge cleared Governor Sakaja and the Nairobi City County Government of wrongdoing, with the court finding that they had discharged their role by lawfully nominating the petitioner and forwarding his name for vetting.