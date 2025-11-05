Uganda: Buganda Kingdom Says Kabaka's Birthday Run Has Added Shs3bn in HIV/Aids Fight

The Kingdom of Buganda has reported a major milestone in its HIV/AIDS response efforts, revealing that Shs2.9 billion collected through the Kabaka's 70th Birthday Run has been successfully utilised to support prevention, testing, and awareness initiatives across Buganda.

The announcement was made during a partners' breakfast meeting at Bulange, Mengo, where officials presented accountability for funds raised from the run and shared the latest progress on the campaign launched by Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II in 2020.

Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga commended the consistent decline in HIV prevalence since the Kabaka dedicated his annual run to the cause, emphasizing the Kingdom's commitment to sustained awareness and community mobilization.

"Since His Majesty directed that the Kabaka Birthday Run focuses on fighting HIV/AIDS, we have seen a significant decline in infections. However, we continue to urge our people to remain vigilant--test regularly, protect themselves, and adhere to treatment," Mayiga said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Second Deputy Katikkiro and Minister of Finance Robert Waggwa Nsibirwa revealed that HIV transmission rates in Buganda have dropped by 78 percent in five years. Before the campaign began, ten districts were among Uganda's most affected, but only Masaka, Kyotera, and Kalangala remain with notable challenges.

Nsibirwa detailed the use of the Shs2.9 billion collected, including Shs800 million for community sensitization, Shs 2.1 billion for testing and awareness programs, Shs295.7 million for HIV testing kits, Shs 537 million for field operations, and Shs723 million for county-level mobilization.

He said the Kingdom's accountability demonstrates transparency and the tangible impact of community-led initiatives.

"As we celebrate these milestones, we are reminded of the big role that remains to banish HIV/AIDS from Uganda by 2030. Together, we can build stronger systems, transform lives, and uplift the current generation for a better future," Nsibirwa said.

UNAIDS Representative Jonathan Mubangizi commended Buganda for its leadership in community-driven HIV prevention, noting that infections are steadily declining across the region.

Uganda AIDS Commission Chairperson Lay Canon Dr. Ruth Ssenyonyi said Buganda's sustained involvement has boosted testing, treatment, and behavioral change efforts, while Majestic Brands CEO Remmie Kisakye thanked sponsors and partners for supporting 12 years of the Kabaka Birthday Run tradition.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines AIDS Uganda Athletics By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The campaign, themed "Men for Good Health to Save the Girl Child," continues to mobilize men and youth to champion health and social transformation.

With five years of progress achieved, Buganda Kingdom reaffirmed its commitment to eradicating HIV/AIDS and improving livelihoods across its communities.