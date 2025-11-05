Kenya: Ruto Says Kenya Is Positioning As Regional Medical Hub

Kenyan President William Ruto has announced that Kenya's ongoing modernisation of health facilities is propelling the country toward becoming East Africa's leading medical destination.

In a statement posted on his X account, Ruto said the government is upgrading public hospitals and equipping them with modern medical technology to support the rollout of universal healthcare through the newly established Social Health Authority.

"We are expanding hospitals to meet the needs of the people and providing state-of-the-art medical equipment across the country under a sustainable fee-for-service model to enhance quality and efficiency in healthcare delivery," Ruto said.

He added that the Social Health Authority is ensuring every Kenyan can now access free primary healthcare, as well as insurance coverage for other medical services.

The President noted that improved healthcare standards have begun to attract patients from across the region, particularly from Uganda, who are increasingly seeking specialised and affordable treatment in Kenyan facilities.

Ruto made the remarks after inspecting the construction progress of the proposed National Referral Hospital for Western Kenya in Kakamega County.

The facility, which has received an allocation of KShs1 billion, is expected to be completed within the next 10 months.

He assured the Kakamega County Government and local residents that the hospital will provide comprehensive referral services once operational.

"When completed, this hospital will strengthen our country's capacity to deliver high-quality medical care to both Kenyans and our brothers and sisters from across East Africa," he said.

The government's ongoing health reforms form part of Ruto's broader agenda to improve service delivery, expand access to healthcare, and position Kenya as a competitive player in the regional medical tourism market.