Africa: Boost Your Immunity - a Guide to Fighting Disease in a Toxic World

Over the past decade or so, the world has witnessed epidemics, one after another: SARS, Bird flu, Swine flu, Ebola, Marburg virus, and the deadly Covid pandemic. About a century ago, there was devastation due to infectious diseases, as there were no effective measures or medicines to check or cure infections.

But today, with numerous medicines available for prevention or cure, and medical science advancing to the extent of changing kidneys, liver, heart--most organs--it is sad to see people dying from infectious diseases. It is not only a problem in developing countries, but developed Western countries, where people have access to nutritious food in abundance, surroundings are clean and hygienic, yet still people there have infectious illnesses and also suffered during Covid.

To find the answer, people need to do some introspection. Why is immunity reducing? Nature has provided every human and other living thing with a defence mechanism called the immune system which helps in preventing and controlling infections. It happens to be most advanced in human beings. Now, in spite of this strong defence system, individuals do suffer from infectious illnesses.

Malnutrition, particularly protein deficiency, reduces the body's immunity because antibodies (which try to combat the infection) are mostly made of proteins. Deficiency of vitamins like Vitamin C, folic acid, essential micronutrients like zinc, copper, and selenium is also responsible for reducing the disease-fighting ability of the body. Obesity, another form of malnutrition, also deranges the immune system.

Smoking and chronic exposure to smoke and fumes impair the immune system by causing chronic irritation of the protective inner layers of the body. Drugs like corticosteroids, anti-cancer, and anti-inflammatory agents are used, retard the disease process but also damage the immune system. Apart from this, some diseases like uncontrolled diabetes, chronic renal failure, HIV/AIDS, and cancers make one more vulnerable to infections.

Due to industrial development, there has been exposure of people to more than 1,000 different kinds of chemicals. Now, scientists are alarmed as the harmful effects of these chemicals are manifesting. Synthetic pesticides, used to kill pests, cause damage to the immune system. Chemicals added to processed foods, like antibiotic and hormone-treated meat products, preservatives used in various fast, ready-to-eat foods, have been proven as harmful to the body's immunity.

Vinyl chloride, used in the manufacture of PVC, is known to produce cancer. Mattresses made of vinyl and polyurethane foam are harmful to the immune system of the body and can also cause cancer. Perfluorinated compounds (PFCs), commonly used in manufactured products such as non-stick cookware, waterproof clothing, and fast-food packaging, reduce immune response in children after vaccination. The list is endless. We are exposed to numerous chemicals in the environment around us that reduce the body's ability to fight diseases.

Long-term exposure to low-dose radiation emitted from daily use of appliances like microwave ovens, mobile phones, etc., has the potential to damage the lymphocytes of the body (cells involved in immunity) and lead to various kinds of diseases.

Lack of adequate relaxation and stress reduces defences of the body. A diet including proteins, antioxidants, essential fatty acids, particularly omega-3 fatty acids, and micronutrients is useful to maintain and boost the body's immune system. Fresh green leafy vegetables, onions, carrots, fruits, fish, walnuts, soya bean, garlic, and honey are some of the food substances very useful in this regard.

Going organic is needed to avoid the harmful effects of chemicals. Instead of fast, processed foods, use freshly cooked, nutritious food.

Plastics and polythene are harmful. Rwanda has effectively implemented a ban on plastic use, which is good for the environment and human health. A disciplined, healthy life is beneficial for improving the immune system.

Good health will prevail only when the body's immunity is improved, thus controlling diseases.

The writer is a specialist in internal medicine.