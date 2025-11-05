Zimbabwe: Zifa Appoint Romanian Mario Marinica to Lead Warriors

5 November 2025
263Chat (Harare)

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has appointed Romanian-born coach Marian "Mario" Marinica as the new head coach of the Zimbabwe senior men's national football team, the Warriors on a one-year contract.

A UEFA Pro Licensed coach with more than 25 years of international experience across Africa, Europe, Asia and South America, Marinica brings a wealth of technical and managerial expertise to Zimbabwe's football scene.

He boasts a Postgraduate Diploma in Sports Coaching from South Bank University in England and a Diploma in Management reflecting his balance of tactical acumen and strategic leadership.

Throughout a wide-ranging career, Marinica has worked with some of the world's top football clubs including Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Internazionale Milano and AS Monaco and has held roles with the national teams of Paraguay, Mauritius, Malawi and Liberia.

Marinica's most notable recent success came when he guided Malawi to the Round of 16 at the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) their best-ever finish and helped Liberia achieve the biggest leap in FIlFA rankings in June 2024.

His expertise extends beyond the touchline, having served as a Technical Director, Coach Educator and Performance Consultant with a strong focus on player development, match analysis and grassroots football structures.

ZIFA President Nqobile Magwizi hailed Marinica's appointment as a pivotal moment for Zimbabwean football.

"We are delighted to welcome Coach Marinica to Zimbabwe. His wealth of experience, modern football philosophy, and proven results at international level make him the ideal candidate to lead the Warriors into a new era. His appointment reflects ZIFA's commitment to building a competitive and sustainable football structure that delivers results both on and off the pitch," said Magwizi in a statement

Marinica is expected to assume his duties immediately with his first task being to prepare the Warriors for upcoming international friendlies against Algeria and Qatar.

His longer-term focus will be on Zimbabwe's qualification campaign for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The appointment marks a fresh chapter for Zimbabwean football as the nation looks to rebuild its footballing identity after years of administrative turbulence and inconsistent performances on the international stage.

