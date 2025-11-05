South Africa: Government Announces Bonuses for National Sports Teams

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, has announced that South Africa's national sports teams will receive bonuses, with Bafana Bafana set to take the largest share - a R5 million payout.

Addressing a media briefing on Tuesday in Pretoria, the Minister said Banyana Banyana, the national under-20 football team (Amajita) and the female Proteas will get R1 million respectively, while the Under-17 football team currently competing in Qatar at the World Cup (the Amajimbos) will receive R500 000.

"As we look ahead to the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco this December and January, and the World Cup next year in the United States, Mexico and Canada, the message from me as Minister is simple: let's stand behind our team.

"But we must also be honest - part of the problem is inadequate staffing and support. I therefore call on corporate South Africa and all potential sponsors to step up. We need you to stand with Bafana Bafana and all our national teams. The players have done their part and now let's do ours," the Minister said.

He further encouraged South African fans to go out and buy their official team jerseys and wear them on Fridays to support the players.

"We should push them to lift that Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) trophy in January. We came so close last time, and this team has only improved since then - so we have reason to expect greatness from them, and to believe."

Strengthening integrity in football

Work is underway to roll out the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology in South African football - a system that uses video footage to help the on-field referee review and correct major decisions.

"This is a complex and ambitious project, but it is essential. VAR is not just about correcting referee errors - it's about protecting the integrity of our game, restoring trust, and ensuring that South African football meets global standards.

"Treasury has approved initial spend of more than R20 million in this financial year, and we are confident that we will phase VAR in using a sustainable and affordable approach that will see all our big games supported by VAR, and South Africans can already look forward to seeing VAR on their screens as we test and prove the solution that is being chosen," the Minister said.

The South African Football Association (SAFA) has recently appointed a VAR Project Team, led by respected former referee Daniel Bennett, alongside respected figures in football refereeing Victor Gomes, Jerome Damon, and Abdul Ebrahim, Safa's Head of Referees.

This team has been working closely with FIFA and the International Football Association Board (IFAB) to ensure that South Africa implements VAR in full compliance with international standards.

"As per our initial meeting with Bennett, the ministry is overseeing and controlling all initial project funding until the system is fully established and stable. Strict financial controls are in place, with at least three independent signatories to authorise any transactions related to the rollout.

"The plan is for SAFA to submit the initial infrastructure and setup budget to the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture before 31 March 2026 - the end of our financial year. We are proud to be working hand in hand with SAFA, FIFA, and CAF to bring VAR to our leagues and to set a benchmark for the rest of Africa," the Minister said.