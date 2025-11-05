South Africa: Western Cape Property Quarantined Over Suspected Foot-and-Mouth Disease

5 November 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Western Cape Veterinary Services has placed a property in Gouda under quarantine after a farmer in the Free State reported suspected foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) lesions in cattle recently transported from the area on Saturday, 1 November 2025.

During an inspection, the Western Cape Department of Agriculture said veterinarians observed suspected lesions in the animals' mouths.

"Samples have been collected and sent for laboratory testing to confirm or rule out FMD," the statement read.

In addition, two properties located in the Velddrif and Bredasdorp areas, from which cattle were moved on 30 October 2025, have been placed under quarantine and will undergo inspection.

"The origin of the potentially infected cattle is still being verified. The transport company responsible for moving the animals is under investigation, and all properties linked to this company over the past 30 days will be contacted and inspected."

According to the provincial government, FMD is a controlled animal disease in South Africa, and any suspicion must be reported immediately to a state veterinarian.

FMD is highly contagious and spreads through direct contact between infected animals, as well as via contaminated vehicles, equipment, feed and clothing.

The disease affects cloven-hoofed animals like cattle, sheep, goats, and pigs, causing painful sores in their mouths and on their feet. The disease does not affect humans.

To prevent the spread of FMD, the department stated that farm biosecurity measures must be implemented and maintained.

Additionally, all cloven-hoofed animals must be transported with a health declaration and a declaration stating that they will be kept in isolation at the destination for 28 days.

The department announced that all movements of livestock into and within the Western Cape must be reported via the online form at https://tinyurl.com/AnimalMovementApp. This enables Western Cape Veterinary Services to track and monitor high-risk movements.

Information packs have been developed for animal and landowners, auctioneers, and livestock transporters to ensure that they are aware of their responsibilities and applicable regulations. These can be accessed at https://www.elsenburg.com/western-cape/infopaks/.

For more information about the disease and contact details for the Western Cape Veterinary Services offices, please visit: https://www.elsenburg.com/western-cape/frequently-asked-questions/faq-foot-and-mouth-disease/.

