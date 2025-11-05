Malawi: Goshen City Empowers Miss Malawi With Groundbreaking Capacity and Skills Transfer Program

The Miss Malawi 2025 journey has taken an inspiring turn as Goshen City launches a transformative Capacity and Skills Transfer Program aimed at empowering the Miss Malawi organization and Malawi's creative industry with world-class expertise.

The initiative marks a powerful step in redefining what the Miss Malawi brand stands for -- not just beauty, but skill, leadership, and national pride.

As part of its sponsorship, Goshen City is bringing together some of Africa's most celebrated pageant and fashion experts, including Alice Rowlands Musukwa, the Zambian international model and mentor who revolutionized Zambia's pageantry scene, Abiott Muwala, one of Zimbabwe's leading fashion designers and pageant stylists, and Joe Manuel, the renowned international show producer behind Miss Botswana and several global productions.

Through this program, the Miss Malawi team and local service providers are being trained in stage management, fashion curation, contestant grooming, creative direction, and event production -- giving the pageant a new standard of excellence and professionalism.

Speaking during the launch, Godfrey Kambewa, Head of Sponsorships and Partnerships for Miss Malawi, said the partnership with Goshen City is a game-changer.

"This is about building real capacity. We are investing in people, in skills, and in legacy. Goshen City is not just sponsoring an event -- they are helping Malawi rise creatively and economically.

"Representing Goshen City, Prophetess Mary Bushiri emphasized that the program is rooted in empowerment. "Our commitment goes beyond sponsorship. We are here to equip Malawi's creative talent to shine globally. Goshen City believes in investing in people, in national pride, and in platforms like Miss Malawi that uplift our country."

The initiative is being celebrated as a milestone for Malawi's creative economy, uniting Southern Africa's best minds in fashion, events, and leadership development.

It is also building excitement for the highly anticipated Miss Malawi 2025 Grand Finale, set for 13 December at the Pearl Convention Center in Lilongwe, where the next queen will walk away with a MK50 million prize package, courtesy of Goshen City.

As anticipation grows, Malawians are being encouraged to rally behind the pageant and its mission of empowerment and excellence.

Tickets for upcoming events are available on Ulinzinga.com, and partnership opportunities remain open for companies and brands ready to be part of this new era for Miss Malawi and Malawi's creative future.

Miss Malawi 2025 is not just about beauty -- it's about building women who can inspire a nation.