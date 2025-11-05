Tanzania: Hamza Johari Sworn in As Attorney General

Dodoma — President Samia Suluhu Hassan has sworn in Hamza Johari as Tanzania's Attorney General at Chamwino State House in Dodoma.
The ceremony on Wednesday was attended by Vice President Emmanuel Nchimbi, National Assembly Speaker Tulia Akson, Chief Justice George Masaju, and Chief Secretary Ambassador Moses Kusiluka.
Johari's reappointment, officially confirmed on Monday, underscores President Samia's confidence in his leadership of the Attorney General's office, which plays a key role in providing legal guidance to the government.