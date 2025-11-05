Tanzania: Dodoma Set for Registration of the Newly Elected Parliamentarians

Dodoma — THE Clerk of the National Assembly, Baraka Leonard, has directed all elected members of the parliament to report to Dodoma between November 8 and 10, 2025, for registration and other administrative procedures ahead of the first meeting of the 13th Parliament.

According to a Presidential Proclamation published in the Government Gazette, Special Issue No. 11 dated November 4, 2025, the first sitting of the new Parliament is scheduled to be held on November 11, 2025.

Activities to be conducted during the session will include the reading of the Presidential Proclamation summoning Parliament, the election of the Speaker of the National Assembly of the United Republic of Tanzania, the swearing-in of all members of the parliament, the confirmation of the appointment of the Prime Minister, the election of the Deputy Speaker, and the official opening of the new Parliament, which will be officiated by President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

The Clerk of the National Assembly emphasized that all elected members must arrive in formal attire and carry required documents, including a certificate of election or appointment as a member of the parliament, a national identification card (NIDA), a bank card with account number, a marriage certificate (for those married), birth certificates of up to four children under the age of 21, certified academic certificates, and a personal profile (Curriculum Vitae).