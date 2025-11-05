Tanzania Safe, Stable Ready for Visitors

Dodoma — The Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism has assured the public, visitors, and tourism stakeholders that peace and stability have been fully restored across Tanzania.

According to Nteghenjwa Hosseah, head of the government communication unit, all social, economic, and tourism activities are now proceeding normally following the swift resolution of recent post-election incidents.

Mr Hosseah noted that Tanzania, a committed member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), adheres to international standards to ensure the safety and well-being of all travelers.

"All entry and exit points and that is by air, land, sea, and rail are fully operational, and tourism services across the country continue without interruption," he said.

He encouraged travelers to continue with their plans to visit Tanzania's extraordinary attractions, assuring them of a secure and welcoming environment.

"Tanzania remains a peaceful, stable, and inviting destination for tourism, business, and investment," Mr Hosseah added. Visitors can confidently explore the nation's rich culture, natural beauty, and world-renowned wildlife safari