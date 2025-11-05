Tanzania Safe, Stable Ready for Visitors

5 November 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

Dodoma — The Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism has assured the public, visitors, and tourism stakeholders that peace and stability have been fully restored across Tanzania.

According to Nteghenjwa Hosseah, head of the government communication unit, all social, economic, and tourism activities are now proceeding normally following the swift resolution of recent post-election incidents.

Mr Hosseah noted that Tanzania, a committed member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), adheres to international standards to ensure the safety and well-being of all travelers.

ALSO READ: Peace is priceless, Hichilema tells Tanzanians

"All entry and exit points and that is by air, land, sea, and rail are fully operational, and tourism services across the country continue without interruption," he said.

He encouraged travelers to continue with their plans to visit Tanzania's extraordinary attractions, assuring them of a secure and welcoming environment.

"Tanzania remains a peaceful, stable, and inviting destination for tourism, business, and investment," Mr Hosseah added. Visitors can confidently explore the nation's rich culture, natural beauty, and world-renowned wildlife safari

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.